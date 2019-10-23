Senior staff at Alberta Energy Regulator exit, restructuring on hold in wake of investigation reports

Three of the Alberta Energy Regulator’s top executives have departed the agency as it deals with the fallout from bombshell revelations about its previous chief executive officer’s role in a pricey side project.
The departures come as the AER puts a long-planned reorganization on hold while the provincial government’s new hand-picked board dissects the agency following the reports of three public investigations into the diversion of the regulator’s resources into the project, the details of which have shaken the confidence of the industry, the public and even staff.
In an e-mail to staff on Wednesday, interim chief executive officer Gord Lambert said Mark Taylor, executive vice-president of the operations division; Carol Crowfoot, executive vice-president of the strategy and regulatory division; and Stacey Schorr, executive vice-president of the stakeholder and government engagement division, have left the regulator.
“The board was clear last week that our culture needs to evolve,” Mr. Lambert said in the e-mail, which was obtained by The Globe and Mail. “The board and I will work with leaders in the organization to bring about these changes. We want to move efficiently and thoughtfully as we chart the future path for the AER.”
Officials with the AER were not immediately available for comment.
Late last week, chairwoman Bev Yee told the regulator’s 1,200 employees that the board was “hitting pause” on the reorganization, dubbed “AER 2.0”, to rethink what changes are needed.
“Your board will be taking a deeper dive into how the AER operates and where we can make improvements to ensure any changes we make are made for the right reasons,” Ms. Yee said in a staff email. “We will be working with the Government of Alberta to manage the budget implications from taking this extra time.”
It is not known how long the work will take, or how much of a cut in budget and staff might be in the offing. Previously, the agency had been redesigning plans based on a budget cut of 18 per cent, according to AER documents.
The change of plans, and cuts to the senior executive ranks, show how the UCP government of Premier Jason Kenney is exerting more control over the watchdog responsible for the province’s dominant industry, which has struggled with scandal and a massive buildup in environmental liabilities as the energy sector’s fortunes have suffered. Energy Minister Sonya Savage announced the government’s own review in early September, saying the approval process for projects takes too long compared with other jurisdictions. With that she announced a new board that includes two former senior government officials – Ms. Yee and Grant Sprague. Both were deputy ministers.
Work on AER 2.0 was entering its final stages. Just last week, Mr. Taylor told employees he believed the government and the AER were on the same page regarding the makeover, according to internal documents.
The agency planned to trim the number of directors and vice-presidents and had already decided who would fill the positions that survived the purge, Mr. Taylor explained. The AER planned to announce these changes at the end of the month. Further, these executives would then appoint managers, with staff announcements to follow. The AER expected the shakeup to wrap next month.
Mr. Lambert hosted a town hall meeting with staff on Oct. 9 to discuss conclusions of the probes into the actions of former CEO Jim Ellis and his allies in the controversial creation of a regulatory consultancy. During that call he said a new structure was expected before year end.
The AER has been widely expected to undergo cuts following the departure of Mr. Ellis, who resigned late last year amid the probes into the International Centre of Regulatory Excellence (ICORE). Investigators concluded that executives diverted the AER’s resources to ICORE, which was set up to bring them future private work and other perks.
They also described a toxic work environment in which employees who questioned the activities faced the threat of dismissal. Investigators said the industry-funded regulator was distracted from such priorities as dealing with a massive buildup in environmental liabilities tied to aging oil and gas wells.
During the town hall meeting, AER’s executives said the agency budget will be part of the provincial budget, to be tabled on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Ms. Yee confirmed in her email to staff that Mr. Lambert was not in the running as the AER sought a new CEO. He stepped into the job following the departure of Mr. Ellis in late 2018.
He had been overseeing the work on the reorganization for several months, according to one source close to the AER. The Globe has granted the source anonymity because they are not authorized to speak on the regulator’s behalf.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.