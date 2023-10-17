The latest on inflation in Canada Welcome to The Globe’s live blog for the release of September inflation numbers. The Bank of Canada will be paying close attention to Tuesday’s report ahead of its next interest rate decision on Oct. 25. The September, 2023, inflation report will be released today at 8:30 a.m. ET by Statistics Canada. Calculate your personal inflation rate

Inflation jumped to 4.0% in August Find updates from our reporters and columnists below.

8:31 a.m.

Canada annual inflation rate edges down to 3.8% in September

Canada’s inflation rate dipped to 3.8 per cent in September, from 4 per cent in August, Statistics Canada said Tuesday in a report.

– Matt Lundy

8:20 a.m.

Early Tuesday, Statistics Canada will release inflation data for September. Economists are expecting a pullback from the 4-per-cent annual rate reported in August.

RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole says that bank’s economists expected to see an annual rate of 3.8 per cent in September.

“Year-over-year growth in energy prices likely accelerated,” Mr. Cole said. “But food price growth is expected to continue to trend lower and the BoC has been more concerned about recent price growth in a range of core measures designed to be a better gauge of broader Canadian inflation pressures.”

He said inflation is expected to slow slightly on both of the core measures.

The report comes ahead of the Oct. 25 rate announcement from the Bank of Canada. In advance of Tuesday’s inflation reading, money markets saw about a 40-per-cent chance that the central bank will raise rates at that meeting.

– Terry Weber

7:30 a.m.

What is your personal rate of inflation? It’s probably different than the rate that gets reported by Statistics Canada every month.

The Consumer Price Index comprises hundreds of goods and services that people buy – everything from eggs and electricity to car rentals and cannabis. But this leads to inflation figures that, while informative, aren’t reflective of your circumstances. You probably don’t buy everything on that long list of goods and services – let alone in the same proportions.

That’s why The Globe and Mail created this personal inflation calculator, distilling CPI data from April, 2023, to a handful of key categories. Punch in your monthly expenses and the tool will calculate the annual change in consumer prices, based on your budget.

– Globe staff

7:00 a.m.

David Parkinson: Silver linings in September inflation?

Interpreting Tuesday’s inflation data will be an exercise in hunting for silver linings.

On an overall basis, this report probably won’t induce cartwheels. We’re unlikely to see September’s headline inflation rate get much better than August’s 4 per cent; several Bay Street economists think it will get a little worse. Either way, we’re talking about a pace of consumer price growth that’s about double the Bank of Canada’s 2-per-cent target, and has drifted further away from that goal in the past few months.

Tony Keller: The Bank of Canada is right to shoot for low inflation. But is 2 per cent too low?

If there’s a surprise in that headline number – more than a couple of tenths of a percentage point, upward or downward – it could well tip the scales for the Bank of Canada’s next rate decision, just eight days from now. It’s more likely, though, that the overall inflation rate will remain in the 4-per-cent ballpark, and the central bank – along with the rest of us – will be sifting through the details for signals that inflation pressures are easing below this bloated surface.

The keys will be the various core measures for inflation, the breadth of the price changes, and the shorter-term trend. These could provide better signals than the headline inflation rate, which, as a year-over-year gauge, can often be unduly distorted by price shifts that took place a year earlier.

In terms of core inflation, the Bank of Canada relies heavily on its two preferred measures, called CPI-median and CPI-trim. Both are designed to filter out unusual price moves in a small number of items in the Consumer Price Index, to better show the underlying inflation trend. Both rose slightly in August; the central bank won’t be happy if that continues.

Higher rates souring business, consumer sentiment: BoC survey

A quick and easy way to assess the breadth of inflation is to simply look at how many of the CPI’s eight major component groups are showing overheated inflation. In August, when the rate clocked in at 4 per cent, four of the eight groups posted inflation of 2.3 per cent or lower; the other four were all above 5 per cent. The split indicates that inflation, while still much too high, is no longer problematic across the entire economy. Further pockets of easing price pressures would indicate progress in the inflation fight, even if the headline number remains sticky.

The month-over-month inflation rate can be volatile, but it can also signal pivot points in inflation. A lot of economists, including those at the Bank of Canada, have also been putting increasing emphasis on three-month inflation, which gives a valuable sense of the recent trend.

– Columnist David Parkinson

6:30 a.m.

Is your weekly grocery bill looking a lot higher lately? You can probably blame food inflation for the changes you’ve seen at the supermarket.

– Globe staff

6:00 a.m.

September Inflation report to be released today

Of late, inflation in Canada is heading in the wrong direction: up. After ebbing to 2.9 per cent in June, the annual rate of consumer price growth has risen to 3.3 per cent in July and 4 per cent in August. Economists expect inflation to hold steady at 4 per cent when figures for September are published by Statistics Canada on Tuesday.

The recent upturn is mostly because of higher fuel prices. However, the Bank of Canada’s preferred measures of core inflation, which remove volatile components of the Consumer Price Index, remain uncomfortably high. Another concern is that costs related to housing – such as rent – are climbing at a quick pace.

The Bank of Canada will be paying close attention to Tuesday’s report ahead of its next interest rate decision on Oct. 25. The central bank has already raised its benchmark lending rate to 5 per cent from emergency lows of 0.25 per cent over the past 18 months.

The question is whether rates are sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation back to the Bank of Canada’s 2-per-cent target. The central bank projects it will fulfil that goal by the middle of 2025 – a slower timeline than previously envisaged.

Analysts on Bay Street are divided over the Bank of Canada’s next move, though most are expecting rates to hold steady. Financial markets are pricing in a 40-per-cent chance of a quarter-point rate hike.

– Matt Lundy