Several dead in attack on Canadian miner Semafo’s convoy in Burkina Faso

Canadian gold miner Semafo Inc. says a convoy carrying some of its workers was attacked on a road in eastern Burkina Faso, killing several people and injuring others.

The attack occurred on the road between the city of Fada and Semafo’s flagship Bongou gold mine in the eastern region of Burkina Faso, the Montreal-based company said in a statement Wednesday.

“Information currently has several fatalities and injuries,” the company said, without providing any details of how many people were involved.

The five-bus convoy was under military escort and carried Semafo employees, contractors and suppliers, the mining company said.

Semafo, a mid-sized gold producer with a market capitalization of $1.1-billion, operates two gold mines in Burkina Faso including Boungou. The Boungou mine site remains secured and operations are not affected, the company said.

“We are actively working with all levels of authorities to ensure the on-going safety and security of our employees, contractors and suppliers,” the company said. It pledged to issue a more fulsome statement when complete details are known.

Company officials did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Semafo shares hit a nine-month low after the news and were trading down 9 per cent early Wednesday afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This is the third deadly attack suffered by Semafo in 15 months, with two occurring in August last year also targeting vehicles in transit to Semafo mines.

In December a police vehicle was attacked on the same road, resulting in five deaths.

After last year’s attacks, which Semafo said were perpetrated by “armed bandits”, the company reinforced its escorts and decided to transport all expatriate employees by helicopter between the Boungou mine and Ouagadougou.

Once a pocket of relative calm in the Sahel, Burkina has suffered a homegrown insurgency for the past three years, which has been amplified by a spillover of jihadist violence and criminality from its chaotic neighbour Mali.

With files from Reuters

