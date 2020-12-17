Several industries will be able to pivot to low-carbon hydrogen, Ottawa says

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Several industries will be able to pivot to low-carbon hydrogen, Ottawa says

Emma GraneyEnergy reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Feb. 4, 2020 in Ottawa.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The federal government says industries across Canada – from shipping to oil refining, heating and long-haul trucking – will have the opportunity to pivot to low-carbon hydrogen as the country works toward positioning itself as a global leader in hydrogen production.

The Hydrogen Strategy for Canada, released on Wednesday by Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan, will work along with Ottawa’s other plans to reduce emissions, including the carbon tax and Clean Fuel Standard. Designed to spur investment, the strategy is underpinned by a $1.5-billion low-carbon fuels fund announced in last week’s climate change plan, with the hope that providing market certainty will draw the rest of the $5-billion to $7-billion needed to establish a hydrogen economy in Canada.

The federal Liberals say using hydrogen could help reduce annual emissions by up to 45 million metric tonnes a year by 2030.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta has produced hydrogen for decades. Nearly half of it comes from the oil processing and petrochemical region just north of Edmonton in Sturgeon County.

“We know how to do this, because we’re already doing it,” Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw said on Wednesday.

“The faster that Alberta and Canada can get into the game, the sooner we will achieve a secure, competitive future for our economy. And that makes our natural resources and environment more sustainable than ever before,” she said.

Alberta already has its own plan to build a hydrogen sector to heal some of the economic damage wrought by low oil prices and reduced demand owing to the pandemic.

Provincial Energy Minister Sonya Savage said in a statement on Wednesday that the federal strategy “will rely on our industry’s experience and expertise in natural resource production and emissions reduction technology.”

Mr. O’Regan stressed on Wednesday that each region of Canada has resources to make hydrogen and use it for local industries, be it hydrogen-powered equipment at a sea port or long-haul trucks powered by fuel cells. Production can also take advantage of regional assets. Hydro-powered electrolyzers could be used in Quebec or Manitoba to produce renewable (or “green”) hydrogen, for example, or natural gas and carbon-capture technology can be combined to produce so-called blue hydrogen in British Columbia or Saskatchewan.

Mr. O’Regan said Ottawa does not have a preference for either kind of hydrogen.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m not going to choose amongst my children. I would make the argument that what matters here is lowering emissions,” he said.

The Transition Accelerator, a climate-focused non-profit pushing for the development of a hydrogen economy in Alberta, consulted on the federal hydrogen strategy. Its chief executive officer, Dan Wicklum, told The Globe and Mail the plan is a rare instance where all parts of Canada could benefit economically from the move to reduce emissions to net-zero by 2050.

The strategy signals Canada’s resolve and leadership on hydrogen, he said, which will likely help attract investment. But how that money is invested is as important as how much it is, and where it comes from.

“When you’re trying to get a hydrogen economy to self-sufficiency, the reality is that there are places across the country that will be more or less easy to do that,” he said.

“For us, it’s a competitiveness play. I think that’s what the industry is going to be thinking about very carefully. It’s not just, ‘What’s our domestic policy,’ but, ‘What do we have to do in order to remain competitive and to win in this very quickly changing world?’ ”

Julia Levin of Environmental Defense called the strategy a missed opportunity to make Canada a global leader in renewable hydrogen.

Story continues below advertisement

“Not only does the strategy focus on promoting fossil-derived hydrogen, but the government has also committed to more huge handouts for the oil and gas sector.”

Federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson rejected that argument, saying investments in hydrogen are aimed at reducing emissions, and don’t amount to fossil fuel subsidies.

“This is about actually enabling our economy to decarbonize. It’s about enabling Canada to meet its climate commitments. It’s about enabling Canada to be competitive in a lower-carbon world,” he said on Wednesday.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies