Severance package given to former CEO ‘not atypical,' Bombardier chair says as company faces criticism

Amid significant investor criticism of Bombardier Inc.‘s executive compensation practices, the company’s chairman insists the severance pay package handed to former chief executive Alain Bellemare is “not atypical.”
Bombardier makes its decisions on executive compensation on the basis of market forces as well as its in-depth knowledge of industry practices, Pierre Beaudoin told investors and other stakeholders during the company’s virtual annual meeting Thursday. Like other companies, it also seeks outside advice to make those decisions.
Eighty percent of Bombardier’s executive pay is tied to performance and last year, compensation for the top five executive was cut 20 per cent versus 2018 as a result, Mr. Beaudoin said. That includes Mr. Bellemare’s pay.
“Regarding his departure (pay), the board abided by the company’s contractual stipulations,” Mr. Beaudoin said. “These had been negotiated in good faith. And they’re not atypical if you take the time to compare these with what other corporations are paying to senior management.”
Just minutes earlier, a spokesman for Quebec-based shareholder rights group Médac had blasted the company for what it called the “exaggerated compensation package” for Mr. Bellemare in particular. It urged all shareholders to reject the company’s pay program in a non-binding vote.
The issue of executive pay has resurfaced again at Bombardier after the company disclosed last month that it agreed to pay Mr. Bellemare a severance package of US$12.35-million when he was terminated in March. It also promised future special payments and potential severance packages to other top executives if and when a planned deal to sell the company’s train division to France’s Alstom SA closes in 2021.
Jessica McDonald, a spokesperson for Bombardier, had said the train deal is “transformational and strategic” for Bombardier’s future and that the board’s responsibility is to ensure the transaction is successfully completed. That requires retaining key personnel in a period of uncertainty, she said.
Several major pension funds, including the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, had signalled earlier this week that they intended to vote against Bombardier’s executive pay practices at the annual meeting. Some, including the Caisse, have grown sufficiently discontented that they also opposed reappointing directors to the company’s board.
Bombardier, like most major Canadian companies, submits its compensation program to shareholders for a non-binding “say-on-pay” vote at its annual meeting. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), British Columbia Investment Management Corp. (BCI), as well as two major pensions from California and one from Florida, also signalled they would vote “no” Thursday.
Proxy adviser Glass Lewis & Co. recommended a “no” vote on the company’s say-on-pay measure, while Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. backed the company with a “yes” recommendation. Neither adviser recommended shareholders withhold votes from the company’s directors.
Glass Lewis said the “significant entitlements” for the executives “are a considerable jump from previous arrangements. ... When considered alongside the significant, expanded actual severance benefits for Mr. Bellemare despite the company’s performance during his tenure, we believe that the company’s pay practices warrant serious concern and a vote against this proposal.”
Most companies win say-on-pay votes handily, with the typical member of the S&P/TSX 60 garnering approval from 90 per cent or more of shareholders, according to a review of data by The Globe and Mail. Bombardier was certain to win this one and did: The company’s founding family owns a class of shares that gives it about 60 per cent of the total vote.
Mr. Bellemare was replaced as Bombardier chief executive this past spring by Eric Martel, a former Hydro-Québec CEO who also previously led Bombardier’s business jet unit. Mr. Martel is under immediate pressure to keep Bombardier on track during the coronavirus crisis as it burns through cash, and acknowledged Thursday that the company has significant work to do to repair its relationships with investors and customers.
“While much progress has been made to streamline and focus the business, we have not met our financial targets and your expectations,” Mr. Martel said in a speech. “Moreover, repeated program delays and technical challenges have tarnished our reputation for operational excellence. And we understand that our performance has shaken the confidence of many stakeholders. This is unacceptable, especially for a company with such a long and distibguished history as Bombardier.”
Bombardier, once a high-flying manufacrturer with a share price topping $20, is now a penny stock. It was trading Thursday at 49 cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
