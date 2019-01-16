Severe weather caused $1.9-billion in insured damage in 2018, industry association says

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says severe weather caused $1.9 billion in insured damage last year.
The national industry association says it’s the fourth-highest amount of losses on record, but no single event caused the high total for 2018.
It highlights smaller events across Canada, including $410 million in damages from a windstorm in Ontario and Quebec in early May, and $240 million from summer storms across the Prairies.
IBC spokesman Craig Stewart says in a statement that climate change is costing Canadian taxpayers, government and businesses billions of dollars annually.
The association says it’s advocating for more investment in new infrastructure protecting communities from floods and fires, improved building codes and other measures.
The dollar figure comes from data from Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.