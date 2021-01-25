Shares in B.C.’s Aurinia jump more than 20 per cent on FDA approval to sell lupus drug

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Shares in B.C.’s Aurinia jump more than 20 per cent on FDA approval to sell lupus drug

Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares jumped in value Monday after the Victoria-based drug developer announced it had been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to sell its drug for a severe form of lupus.

The stock opened at US$20.50 on the Nasdaq, up 38 per cent, after Aurinia said late Friday its drug Lupkynis, formerly known as voclosporin, had been approved for use in the United States in combination with immunosuppressive therapies to treat adults with lupus nephritis (LN), a variant of lupus that occurs when the immune system attacks the kidneys, often causing kidney failure and death. Until recently there was no FDA-approved treatment.

The shares eased back through the morning and were trading at US$18.06 midday, up 21.5 per cent. That gave Aurinia a market capitalization of about US$2.3-billion, making it one of Canada’s three most valuable publicly traded biotechnology companies.

Story continues below advertisement

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce increased his price target on Aurinia stock to US$35 from US$28 on the news, while David Martin of Bloom Burton in Toronto moved to a US$23 target from US$21.

CEO Peter Greenleaf said on a call with investors early Monday the company was “locked and loaded” to start selling the drug and had already received prescriptions that morning. The company believes the market for Lupkynis is between 80,000 and 100,000 patients, but Mr. Greenleaf said the company needed a few months to determine a more precise estimate of its market size and revenue forecasts. The drug, taken orally in capsule form, is expected to generate an average net revenue to the company of US$65,000 per patient per year and could eventually reach US$1-billion in annual sales, chief commercial officer Max Colao said.

The approval is a rare win for the Canadian drug development sector. Few have received FDA approval for a drug of its potential, and fewer still have attempted to take the drug to market themselves, rather than selling out or partnering with a big pharmaceutical company to handle marketing and sales. While Aurinia has struck a deal with Japan’s Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, to commercialize voclosporin in Japan, Britain and seven European countries, Aurinia plans to sell the drug itself in the lucrative U.S. market, a rarity for a Canadian biotech company.

Aurinia’s 357-patient study in December, 2019, found those who took voclosporin were nearly twice as likely as those on a placebo to show improved kidney health, prompting it to file for an expedited review by the FDA. The company then spent the next year gearing up to get its drug in market within days of the FDA’s approval, raising nearly US$400-million from investors and receiving an initial US$50-million payment from Otsuka, with more to come as the drug advances to market in Otsuka’s territories. Aurinia also expanded its ranks to 300 people, hiring sales and support staff to educate doctors and advocacy groups, ensure patient access and work on reimbursement.

Lupus mainly affects women of childbearing age and of African, Latin American and Asian descent. Treatment has typically involved a mix of steroids and cancer drugs; side effects include loss of hair, vision and mobility, thinning of bone marrow, lethargy, nausea, anemia and depression. The drug’s high cost and could impact user numbers. Aurinia has launched a support program to help patients  navigate insurance and medication costs

Aurinia has competition. GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s Benlysta – an intravenously-administered treatment for lupus – got FDA approval last month for use against LN. Roche Holding AG is also developing a LN drug.

Aurinia’s approval follows a historic 2020 for Canada’s biotech sector, which set records for public and private funding, including COVID-19 treatment developer AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s initial public offering last month.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies