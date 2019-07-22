 Skip to main content

Report on Business Shares soar after AltaGas sells $940-million of U.S. power-generation assets to Brookfield

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Shares soar after AltaGas sells $940-million of U.S. power-generation assets to Brookfield

Jeffrey Jones Mergers and Acquisitions Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

AltaGas Inc. shares surged Monday after the company said it is selling some of its U.S. power-generation assets to Brookfield Asset Management Inc. for $940-million, putting it within reach of its full-year sale proceeds target.

Shares of Calgary-based AltaGas jumped 6 per cent to their highest in nine months as investors cheered the latest deal, which will help alleviate long-standing concerns about debt. In December, the company set a goal of jettisoning $1.5-billion to $2-billion worth of assets, and the sale to Brookfield puts the tally at more than $1.3-billion.

The deal includes generation assets comprising 322 megawatts in 20 states and the District of Columbia: 291 megawatts of commercial and industrial solar units, including wholly owned assets and interests in tax equity partnerships, as well as 10 megawatts of fuel cells and 21 megawatts of residential solar assets.

Story continues below advertisement

The sale follows the divestiture in the spring of the company’s stake in the Stonewall Gas Gathering System in West Virginia to DTE Energy Co. for $379-million.

In 2018, investor worries about AltaGas’s debt after its $6-billion acquisition of WGL Holdings Inc. prompted a months-long sell-off of AltaGas shares. WGL represented a major expansion for the company. It runs the gas utility in Washington as well as natural-gas gathering and processing assets in the Marcellus shale-gas region of the northeastern United States.

AltaGas bought WGL during an $80-billion buying spree in the U.S. by Canadian energy infrastructure and utility companies from 2015 to 2017. In some cases, the benefits of expansion and higher cash flows were overshadowed by debt worries.

Through the year, AltaGas sold a number of assets and spun off several Canadian utility assets into a new publicly traded entity called AltaGas Canada Inc.

Now, under chief executive officer Randy Crawford, who signed on in late 2018, debt worries are beginning to subside, said David Galison, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity. In the first quarter, the company reduced its debt by $1.7-billion to $8.4-billion.

“Leverage is still elevated for the company, so that is ultimately still a concern,” said Mr. Galison, who rates the stock as a buy. “But it takes some of the higher burden off the near-term operations to start to reduce debt over time.”

It is not known which assets remain earmarked for sale, but AltaGas has said it intends to focus on its core utility and natural-gas gathering and processing businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

In May, Mr. Crawford said he was not prepared to speculate about the company exceeding its target for divestitures with a number of sales processes under way. However, he stressed that some of the proceeds will go back into the remaining businesses.

“It’s a dual approach – clearly maintaining our investment grade and reducing our cost to capital is key," he told analysts after the release of first-quarter results. “But we also want to ensure that we can deploy these funds in these higher-returning assets.”

AltaGas is scheduled to release its second-quarter financials on Aug. 1.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter