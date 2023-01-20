Trading in shares of Magnet Forensics Inc., one of the emerging stars of Canada’s technology scene was halted before the opening of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange Friday.

The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada issued a brief release saying the halt was related to “pending news” from the Waterloo, Ont. company, which went public in spring 2021 amid an unprecedented wave of new issues by Canadian technology companies.

As of 10:45 a.m. ET, trading had still not resumed, nor was there news from the company. A company spokesman did not respond to a request from The Globe and Mail.

Magnet Forensics MAGT-T, which sells digital investigation software used by law enforcement agencies and corporations to investigate cyber crimes, has emerged as one of the leading tech companies in the teeming Waterloo region since the decline of BlackBerry Ltd. Its senior ranks are heavily populated by ex-BlackBerry executives, including CEO Adam Belsher, chief operating officer Angelo Loberto, chief revenue officer Craig McLennan and chairman Jim Balsillie, who was co-CEO and chairman of the company in its heyday. Magnet was co-founded by Jad Saliba, a former Waterloo police officer, and Mr. Belsher in 2010.

Magnet was one of 20 Canadian technology companies to go public on the Toronto Stock Exchange during an unprecedented boom of new issues from mid-2020 to late 2021 as demand for digital companies soared during the pandemic. The company raised $115-million in its IPO – the first for a Waterloo-based company on the TSX in 15 years - which closed in early May

But the market has shifted dramatically since then, as valuations for tech companies across the board have cratered, in both public and private markets. Magnet is no exception: it closed Thursday at $38.35, more than 40 per cent off its $65.80 high reached in late August 2021.

However, it has held up relatively better than most other Canadian tech companies that took the IPO plunge, trading at more than double its $17-per-share issue price as of yesterday. A key reason for its relative success is that the company has continued to post sharp revenue growth while posting profits: it earned net income of $1.4-million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 and posted adjusted operating earnings of $5.9-million, while revenue in the period of $25-million was up 41 per cent year over year. The company has also made two acquisitions since going public.

More to come