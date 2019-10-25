Shaw Communications sees wireless gains amid ‘competitively intense’ market

Shaw Communications Inc. reported a lower profit in its fiscal fourth quarter but saw strong customer growth in its wireless division, even as the Big Three national carriers introduced data plans with no overage charges, bringing more intense competition to the Calgary-based company.
Shaw’s regional carrier, Freedom Mobile, added approximately 90,700 net new subscribers in the quarter ended August 31, a 6.7 per cent increase over the same period last year. The wireless division, which operates in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, earned operating income of $54-million before restructuring costs and amortization, up 38.5 per cent year-over-year.
The company attributed the performance to the busy back-to-school season and its “Big Gig” smartphone plans, which promote unlimited data. (Download speeds are slowed after customers hit certain data thresholds.) “We have firmly established Freedom Mobile as the industry innovator and recognized champion of wireless affordability for Canadians,” said chief executive officer Brad Shaw in a release.
The company earned $167-million in net income in its fourth fiscal quarter, or 32 cents per share, down from $196-million the year before. Shaw said the decrease in profit was due to lower equity income associated with its investment in Corus Entertainment Inc. and gains on asset sales in fiscal 2018. (Shaw sold its shares in Corus in May.) Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.35-billion, up 1.9 per cent, helped by the wireless business.
Shaw’s Freedom Mobile has claimed credit for leading the way on wireless affordability, but now faces added competition. Earlier this year, BCE Inc., Rogers Communications Inc., and Telus Corp introduced plans that do not include expensive overage charges, which consumers have long complained about and contribute to the relatively high cost of wireless service in Canada.
“It’s fair to describe [the quarter] as one of the most competitively intense periods that the Canadian wireless industry has ever seen,” said Paul McAleese, Shaw’s president of wireless, on an earnings call Friday. “There is something of a lack of pricing discipline in the market.”
Shaw emphasized, however, that its wireless subscriber growth in the last quarter was the strongest ever. “The industry shift to unlimited plans did not impede our ability to grow our wireless customer base,” Mr. Shaw said on the call. Freedom Mobile has recently expanded to 19 new communities, mostly in the last quarter.
The company also offered guidance for fiscal 2020, which some analysts characterized as mixed. Shaw projected EBITDA growth of between 4 per cent and 5 per cent, and capital expenditures of $1.1-billion. Shaw’s free cash flow target of $700-million was higher than analysts’ expectations.
Meanwhile, Shaw continues to face challenges in its much larger cable business as it loses television subscribers. The company lost roughly 54,400 subscribers in the division last quarter, but added 11,400 consumer internet customers. Revenue was down 1.5 per cent to approximately $1.1-billion while operating income before restructuring and amortization fell 6.6 per cent to $483-million compared to the same period last year.
