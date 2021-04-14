Shaw Communications second-quarter profit and revenue rose as it added new wireless customers

Shaw Communications Inc. , which has struck a deal to be acquired by Rogers Communications Inc., saw its second-quarter profit and revenue climb as it added new wireless customers.
Shaw reported $217-million in profit for the three-month period ended Feb. 28, up about 30 per cent from a year ago when it had $167-million in profit. The earnings amounted to 43 cents per share, up from 32 cents per share during the second quarter of 2020.
Its revenue for the quarter came to $1.39-billion, up 1.8 per cent compared to the same period last year. Analysts had been expecting revenue of $1.38-billion, according to the consensus estimate from S&P Capital IQ.
Shaw also added 82,300 net new wireless during the quarter. The figure includes customers at its Freedom Mobile and its Shaw Mobile brands.
The earnings come amid a deal that would see Rogers acquire Shaw for $26-billion including debt. The deal would combine two of the country’s largest cable operations and reduce the number of wireless players from four to three in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. It requires approval from by the Competition Bureau, the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.