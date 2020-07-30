 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Shaw launches new mobile service for Alberta, B.C.

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A Shaw Communications sign at the company's headquarters in Calgary in 2015.

The Canadian Press

Shaw Communications Inc. has launched a new wireless service it hopes will help it hang on to its internet customers in Western Canada, where it faces stiff competition from Vancouver-based Telus Corp.

The Calgary-based cable company revealed pricing details Thursday for its new Shaw Mobile service, which will only be available as part of a bundle to its internet customers in Alberta and British Columbia.

The goal, said Shaw Communications president Paul McAleese, is to help the company return to a 50-per-cent internet market share in those provinces.

Story continues below advertisement

“There continues to be, frankly, a lot of movement [of customers] between ourselves and our primary competitor in Western Canada,” Mr. McAlesse said Wednesday.

“For the last number of years we’ve felt that our market share was inadequate, and it’s our expectation now that we will use Shaw Mobile to help reset that to more like a 50-50 share,” he said.

The plans to launch a Shaw-branded mobile service have been in the works for some time, though analysts have said the company would likely wait until its network was good enough to compete effectively with Telus, Rogers Communications Inc. of Toronto and Montreal-based BCE Inc.‘s Bell Canada.

Shaw has been lagging in acquiring new internet subscribers, Bank of Nova Scotia analyst Jeff Fan said in a note to clients before Shaw released details of the new service. The cable company has also been losing television subscribers, while the popularity of Telus’s internet protocol television (IPTV) service, Optik TV, has grown.

Kaan Yigit, president of consultancy firm Solutions Research Group, said Rogers Communications Inc. and BCE Inc.‘s Bell Canada are likely to be more affected, as nearly half of their mobile subscribers live in households with Shaw internet or TV service. Those customers could be lured by the savings opportunity, particularly as Canadians are tightening their belts in response to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Yigit said.

“We believe impact on Telus will be muted as two-in-three Telus mobile customers live in a household with a Telus Internet or TV product,” Mr. Yigit said in an e-mail before details about Shaw Mobile were announced. It’s harder to convert these households which have bundled services, he said.

On Thursday, Shaw announced that its internet customers in Alberta and B.C. will be able to add up to six mobile phone lines with unlimited talk and text for no additional monthly cost.

Story continues below advertisement

Those customers will be able to add unlimited wireless data for $45 a month, or opt for a pay-as-you-go option that will allow them to purchase mobile data as needed, at a cost of $10 per gigabyte.

The company, which also owns wireless carrier Freedom Mobile, has no plans to offer the service outside of Western Canada, Mr. McAlese said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies