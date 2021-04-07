 Skip to main content
Report on Business

Shaw opts out of key spectrum auction amid Rogers takeover

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
Shaw Communications Inc., which has struck a deal to be acquired by Rogers Communications Inc. for $26-billion including debt, will not participate in an upcoming auction of airwaves that are critical for 5G wireless services.

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) – the federal ministry that regulates spectrum – has published a list of companies that have applied to participate in the June 15 auction of 3,500-megahertz spectrum – airwaves used to transmit wireless signals. Shaw SJR-B-T , which owns Canada’s fourth-largest wireless carrier, Freedom Mobile, is absent from the list. That could create opportunities for smaller players to bid on blocks of airwaves that the government has set aside for newer wireless carriers, analysts said.

The auction is expected to shape the future of Canada’s wireless industry, as the band is a key one for the delivery of fifth-generation wireless services. Referred to as mid-band spectrum, the airwaves can carry large volumes of data over long distances.

The Globe previously reported that BCE Inc.’s Bell Canada BCE-T , Telus Corp. T-T and at least two other telecoms have pressed Ottawa to bar Shaw from participating separately from Rogers RCI-B-T in the auction. The rival telecoms said in letters to ISED that the ministry’s own rules state that companies in an agreement to merge are considered associated entities and can only participate independently in the auction if they can prove to the government that they plan to provide services separately. Rogers and Shaw fail this test because they plan to operate as a single entity after they have merged, the rival telecoms argued.

Shaw declined to comment on how sitting out the auction could affect its wireless business if its deal with Rogers falls through. The acquisition is subject to approval by ISED, the Competition Bureau and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

Desjardins analyst Jerome Dubreuil said Shaw appears to be doing everything it can to get regulators to approve its deal with Rogers – despite the potential impact on the value of its wireless business.

“Given [Shaw] was the most obvious buyer for set-aside spectrum in B.C., Alberta and Ontario, we believe that the company opting out of the process opens the door for smaller companies to bid on valuable set-aside spectrum while facing less competition,” Mr. Dubreuil said in a note to clients.

“One of these companies is [Quebecor], which was vocal last week about its interest in operating [Shaw’s] wireless assets if [Rogers] divests them – under certain conditions,” Mr. Dubreuil added.

Pierre Karl Péladeau, president and CEO of Videotron Ltd. owner Quebecor Inc., hinted to members of Parliament during a hearing into the Rogers-Shaw merger last week that his company would be interested in acquiring Freedom, which operates in Ontario, Alberta and B.C.

Cogeco, which has previously expressed interest in getting into the wireless business if the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) forces national carriers to open up their networks to resellers at mandated rates, has also applied to take part in the auction. The CRTC is currently mulling whether to mandate access for mobile virtual network operators, or MVNOs, with a decision expected in the coming weeks or months.

“Cogeco applied before knowing the CRTC MVNO decision but if the MVNO decision is not favourable, it could always drop out before the auction starts on June 15,” Scotiabank analyst Jeff Fan said in a note to clients. “Hence, we think the CRTC will be issuing its decision well before June 15.”

