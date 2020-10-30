Shaw profit climbs 5% as wireless subscriber numbers rise

Shaw Communications Inc. saw its fourth-quarter profit grow 5 per cent to $175-million as it added new wireless subscribers.

That’s up from $166-million during the same period last year. The earnings amounted to 34 cents per share, up from 32 cents per share a year ago.

Revenue for the three-month period ended Aug. 31 was flat at $1.35-billion, above the consensus analyst estimate of $1.33-billion from S&P Capital IQ.

Shaw also added approximately 60,000 net new wireless subscribers as it reopened its Freedom Mobile stores and launched its new Shaw Mobile wireless service in Alberta and B.C.

“While no business is completely immune to the impacts from COVID-19, we have shown that we are resilient, agile and can deliver growth to our stakeholders in even the direst of circumstances,” CEO Brad Shaw said in a statement.

