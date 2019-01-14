Shaw profit surges on strong growth of wireless subscribers

Profit at Shaw Communications Inc. surged in its most recent quarter as the company attracted more new wireless subscribers while keeping costs down at its legacy cable business.

The Calgary-based telecom provider said Monday its Freedom Mobile division added 86,000 wireless customers on contract in the first quarter of its fiscal year, more than double the 33,000 it attracted in the same period a year earlier and well above analyst estimates in the range of 55,000.

Shaw has been investing in its network and signing agreements with new retail outlets to sell Freedom Mobile products and service. The carrier, which operates in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta, has been gaining market share as it takes on Canada’s national providers with its improved offering and aggressive promotions.

Story continues below advertisement

Shaw’s residential business, meanwhile, continues to face declines in cable television and home phone subscribers and has been cutting costs in an effort to keep profit margins growing amid relatively flat revenues.

Total profit at the company increased by 68.5 per cent in the quarter to $187-million, which Shaw said was because of revenue growth at the wireless business as well as lower employee costs at the cable division following a voluntary buyout program that has seen 1,500 workers depart since last March.

Overall revenue was up 8.8 per cent at $1.36-billion while operating income before restructuring costs and amortization grew by 13.5 per cent to $545-million, both beating analyst forecasts. Shaw earned 36 cents per share in the period, up from 22 cents per share a year earlier.

Shaw, which acquired Freedom Mobile (previously known as Wind Mobile) in 2017, disclosed the rate of subscriber turnover among contract wireless customers for the first time this quarter, reporting churn of 1.28 per cent per month, which it said was down from 1.64 per cent a year earlier.

That improvement suggests Freedom is making some progress to catch up to the large national carriers, which have superior networks and broader coverage. Among the Big Three, Telus Corp. consistently posts the lowest rate of churn, with 0.87 per cent last quarter, while Rogers Communications Inc. and BCE Inc. reported turnover of 1.09 per cent and 1.14 per cent, respectively.

Freedom Mobile also reported growth in monthly revenue from wireless customers, with average billing per user (ABPU) up 12 per cent to $41.99. The company said that was owing to more subscribers signing up for more expensive data plans as well as purchasing smartphones directly through the carrier.

Freedom’s double-digit ABPU growth comes as the Big Three face slowing or stagnant growth on that front, which they have attributed to aggressive promotions in the market that have led to larger monthly data allowances and fewer overage charges. During the lead up to the holiday shopping season for the past two years, Freedom has introduced promos that focus on larger data usage.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Shaw’s wireless business lost 20,000 prepaid (or contract-free) customers in its first quarter but the company said more than half of those subscribers stayed with Freedom but migrated on to more-valuable contracts.

For Shaw’s wired services, it lost 24,000 cable and 28,000 satellite TV customers. It also shed 7,300 telephone subscribers while adding about 6,900 internet customers. Those numbers were roughly in line with analyst expectations.

Desjardins Securities analyst Maher Yaghi noted that despite the subscriber declines, revenue for Shaw’s landline services was flat year-over-year as gains on internet sales offset losses for television.

“We believe this is an important point to appreciate because so long as Shaw can maintain or slightly grow revenue in wireline, the growth in wireless should combine to provide a strong platform for long-term investor returns,” he said.