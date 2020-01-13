Shaw sees higher turnover among mobile phone subscribers as competition intensifies

Shaw Communications Inc. saw increased turnover among its mobile phone subscribers during its most recent quarter as competition from larger rivals intensified.
Shaw’s regional carrier Freedom Mobile added approximately 67,000 net new postpaid subscribers during the quarter ended Nov. 30. (Postpaid subscribers are those who are billed at the end of the month for the services they used, compared to prepaid customers who pay upfront for wireless services.)
Churn, which represents the rate of customer turnover on a monthly basis, among Shaw’s postpaid subscribers rose to 1.50 per cent during the quarter, up from 1.28 per cent a year ago due to aggressive competition from rival carriers.
Freedom Mobile has for some time offered plans that throttle customers’ download speeds instead of charging them fees after their data limits have been surpassed. But last summer, BCE Inc., Rogers Communications Inc. and Telus Corp. all started offering similar unlimited data plans.
“As the competitive landscape in wireless continues to intensify and evolve, our positioning in the market remains strong," company CEO Brad Shaw said in a statement.
The wireless unit, which operates in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, earned $71-million in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, up 61.4 per cent year-over-year.
Despite that growth, the Calgary-based company’s overall profit was down in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The company reported net income of $162-million in the quarter, down approximately 13 per cent from a year ago when it had $186-million in net income. The earnings amounted to 31 cents per share, compared with 36 cents per share during the same quarter last year.
Shaw said the lower profit was primarily due to $23-million of equity income it recorded a year ago stemming from its investment in Corus Entertainment Inc. Shaw sold its shares of Corus last May.
Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.38-billion, up 2.1 per cent from a year ago when Shaw reported $1.35-billion in quarterly revenue. The company said the results included the impact of accounting rule changes referred to as IFRS 16.
