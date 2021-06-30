Shaw sees profit and revenue increase as it adds new wireless customers

Shaw Communications Inc ., the Calgary-based telecom that has struck a deal to be acquired by Rogers Communications Inc., saw its third-quarter profit and revenue increase as it added new wireless customers.
Shaw reported $354-million in profit for the three-month period ended May 31, up about 92 per cent from $184-million a year ago. The increase was partly because of lower income tax and interest expenses.
The profit amounted to 71 cents a share, up from 35 cents in the third quarter of 2020.
Shaw’s revenue for the quarter came to $1.38-billion, up 4.8 per cent compared with the same period last year. Analysts had been expecting revenue of $1.34-billion, according to the consensus estimate from S&P Capital IQ.
The company’s revenue benefited from a $20-million adjustment related to a recent regulatory decision by Canada’s telecom regulator. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission recently reversed a 2019 decision that had lowered the rates larger telecoms such as Shaw can charge smaller internet service providers (ISPs) for access to their broadband networks.
Shaw also redeemed $300-million worth of preferred shares on June 30, for $25 each.
Shaw also added 51,000 net new wireless subscribers at its Freedom Mobile and Shaw Mobile brands during the quarter, but lost 36,461 video, internet and landline phone customers.
The earnings come as Shaw awaits regulatory approval for a deal, valued at $26-billion including debt, that would combine two of the country’s largest cable operations. The merger would also reduce the number of wireless players from four to three in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. It requires approval from by the Competition Bureau; Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED); and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.
Quebecor Inc. president and chief officer CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau has argued that Shaw’s wireless business should be excluded from the deal in order to prevent a lessening of competition. Mr. Péladeau has also hinted that Quebecor would be interested in buying Shaw’s mobile business if it were for sale.
Shaw and Rogers expect the deal to close in the first half of 2022.
