Shaw’s first-quarter results fall short of forecasts despite record new wireless subscribers

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
Shaw logos are displayed at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on Jan. 17, 2019.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Shaw Communications Inc.’s first-quarter results slightly missed analyst expectations, even as the company saw a record high number of new wireless subscribers following the launch of its new Shaw Mobile service in Western Canada.

The Calgary-based cable company had $1.37-billion in revenue for the three months ended Nov. 30, 2020, down 0.9 per cent from a year ago when it reported $1.38-billion in revenue. Its first-quarter profit came to $163-million, up 0.6 per cent from $162-million a year ago.

The quarterly earnings amounted to 31 cents per basic and diluted share, unchanged from a year ago.

Analysts had been expecting $1.38-billion in revenue and earnings of 32 cents per share, according to the consensus estimate from S&P Capital IQ.

The company added 101,029 net new wireless subscribers during the quarter, including 87,296 postpaid customers and 13,733 prepaid subscribers. (Postpaid customers are those who are billed at the end of the month for the services they used, versus prepaid subscribers, who pay upfront for wireless services.)

The company attributed the gains to strong demand for Shaw Mobile, which it launched in July, from its existing internet customers. The service is available as part of a bundle with Shaw internet services in Alberta and British Columbia.

“While there has been positive news related to the potential efficacy and the timeframe for availability of COVID-19 vaccines in our country, we are still faced with a period of uncertainty, particularly the impacts regarding the most recent restrictions on several areas of our business,” chief executive officer Brad Shaw said in a statement.

“However, we continue to believe that connectivity is critical and we remain focused on growing our bundled customers and effectively managing costs in this environment.”

Tickers mentioned in this story
