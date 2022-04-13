A module more than 10-storeys tall arrives aboard a vessel at Kitimat, B.C., on March 10, 2022. The module is for installation at LNG Canada’s export terminal in Kitimat.Courtesy of LNG Canada

A vice-president from Shell Canada has been appointed as the new chief executive officer at LNG Canada.

Jason Klein replaces Peter Zebedee, who stepped down in late March as CEO of the project, which is being built in Kitimat, B.C. for exporting liquefied natural gas to Asia.

Mr. Zebedee’s surprising exit took effect as the B.C. project entered its peak construction phase. He joined Suncor Energy Inc. this week as a vice-president in Alberta.

The appointment of Mr. Klein makes him the third LNG Canada CEO to be seconded from Shell Canada since the project applied for approvals from environmental regulators in 2014. Andy Calitz served as the project’s CEO for the first five years, followed by Mr. Zebedee for nearly three years.

“I’m excited to join the team, especially at this time with construction in Kitimat progressing steadily and safely towards completion and the organization preparing for decades of successful operations,” Mr. Klein said in a statement on Wednesday.

He formerly worked as Shell Canada’s vice-president of integrated gas.

LNG Canada is building an $18-billion terminal, aiming to start exporting natural gas in liquid form on ocean-bound vessels in 2025. The terminal is being constructed on the traditional territory of the Haisla Nation.

London-based Shell PLC, through a Canadian unit, is the largest partner in LNG Canada, with a 40-per-cent stake. The other partners are Malaysia’s state-owned Petronas (25 per cent), PetroChina (15 per cent), Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp. (15 per cent) and South Korea’s Kogas (5 per cent).

“Jason takes over accountability for LNG Canada at a very important and active time,” Susannah Pierce, Shell Canada president and country chair, said in a statement.

Steve Corbin, executive project director at LNG Canada, had served as interim head of the Kitimat project since late March.

LNG Canada estimates project-related costs will total $40-billion for the first phase, counting the Kitimat terminal and various infrastructure that includes the Coastal GasLink pipeline to be operated by TC Energy Corp.

Coastal GasLink would transport natural gas from northeast British Columbia to the Kitimat terminal. The total budget also includes billions of dollars a year to be spent by producers drilling for natural gas in northeast B.C.

While Coastal GasLink has been approved by 20 elected First Nation councils along the 670-kilometre route, the pipeline project has been the target of protests led by a group of Wet’suwet’en Nation hereditary chiefs who say a 190-kilometre portion of the route goes through unceded territory under their jurisdiction.

