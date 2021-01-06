Shift to online sales has small businesses facing high credit-card fees

Open this photo in gallery The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says the proportion of its 100,000 members that rely on online purchases has doubled since March. fizkes/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Industry groups say small businesses are being hammered by high credit-card fees on online purchases as the shift toward e-commerce continues.

Visa Inc. and MasterCard Inc. reduced the fees they collect from businesses to an average annual rate of 1.4 per cent from 1.5 per cent under an agreement with Ottawa that took effect last year. But trade organizations say the fees remain higher than in many Western countries, particularly for online transactions.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says the proportion of its 100,000 members that rely on online purchases has doubled to 40 per cent since March, when lockdowns to fight the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered storefronts across the country.

Story continues below advertisement

“Smaller companies tend to pay higher fees than large companies do, because they don’t have the volumes,” CFIB vice-president Corinne Pohlmann said.

She said “there’s no doubt” digital rates should come down, and that fees should be clearer and more transparent.

While Visa and Mastercard’s overall annual rates sit at about 1.4 per cent, fees vary by transaction depending on factors that range from business type to whether a PIN code was used.

The rise in e-commerce sales “inevitably squeezes out cash” from vendors, who would otherwise draw more revenue from cash or debit transactions, Retail Council of Canada vice-president Karl Littler said.

“Mastercard did a deeper drop for those in-store transactions, but concurrently hiked the amounts for their online,” he said, referring to recent fee adjustments. “And obviously that has implications given the odd outcomes that COVID has created.”

The CFIB and the retail council are calling on the federal government to negotiate lower fees from credit-card firms.

Finance Department spokeswoman Anna Arneson said the government “will continue to work closely with small businesses to ensure they have the support” during the pandemic, but cited no plans to bring credit-card firms back to the table.

Story continues below advertisement

Visa says e-commerce transaction rates are “lower than they have ever been,” with deeper rate reductions for various small businesses such as restaurants and variety stores.

Mastercard says it is committed to its voluntary agreement with Ottawa that established the 1.4 per cent average rate.

Werner Antweiler, a professor at the University of British Columbia’s Sauder School of Business, said merchants “generally hate the premium cards” in particular because of “excessively expensive” processing fees.

“In a world of digital commerce, the idea to pay 2 to 3 per cent on each transaction is a kind of tax, when in fact the transaction has only minimal costs that are nowhere near these amounts and are in fact independent of the transaction volume,” Prof. Antweiler said.

The average rate reduction to 1.4 per cent from 1.5 per cent would amount to just $100 worth of savings for businesses for every $100,000 in credit-card sales, according to the retail council.

One goal of the lower rates was to enable smaller firms to avoid a big competitive disadvantage compared with larger companies, which have more leverage in negotiating for reduced fees.

Story continues below advertisement

The government has also said the reduction could help consumers because businesses will be able to keep prices lower.

In November, 2014, Visa and MasterCard voluntarily agreed to reduce their average effective fees to 1.5 per cent over five years – a period that began in April, 2015.

A Finance Department review of the credit-card code of conduct is continuing.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.