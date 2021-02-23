Shopify taps frenzied market for third time in a year, raising US$1.55-billion in stock offering

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Shopify taps frenzied market for third time in a year, raising US$1.55-billion in stock offering

Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Shopify Inc. is set to sell US$1.55-billion-plus worth of stock, taking advantage of its soaring stock price and strong fourth-quarter earnings report last week to raise a 10-figure sum from investors for the third time in less than a year.

Canada’s most valuable publicly traded company said after the close of markets Monday it plans to sell 1.18-million subordinate voting shares in an offering led by Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs & Co. It priced the offering early Tuesday at US$1,315 per share – a 4.8 per cent discount to its closing price Monday. Total proceeds could rise by another US$233-million if the underwriters exercise their option to buy stock at the offering price.

No Canadian banks were listed in the release, although Shopify - which now lists its home as “the internet” instead of its domicile in Ottawa as it plans to continue operating remotely after the pandemic – sometimes adds a Canadian dealer to its underwriting syndicates in a secondary role.

Story continues below advertisement

Shopify stock, which almost tripled in each of the last two calendar years, was down 7.5 per cent in early trading.

With the latest offering, Shopify will have raised US$4.2-billion in three separate share issuances in the past nine months plus another US$920-million in convertible notes, taking advantage of a soaring stock as more shopping activity shifted to the internet during the pandemic.

Shopify, which provides an online platform for merchants to sell their wares and also manage their back-office operations, saw its customer count increase by 64 per cent in 2020 to 1.75-million, while revenue nearly doubled in each of the last three quarters. The valuation awarded by investors to Shopify stock also almost doubled over the course of the year, to more than 40 times the company’s estimated next-12-months revenue. That makes it one of the most highly priced large internet stocks at a time when analysts – and the company – have warned Shopify won’t repeat its blistering pace of growth this year and a growing chorus of market watchers warn capital markets are overheating.

Shopify, which earned its first back-to-back quarterly profits in the last half of the year, ended 2020 with US$6.39-billion in cash equivalents and marketable securities on its balance sheet, up from US$2.46-million a year earlier. The company, which is looking to hire more than 2,000 engineers this year, said it would use net proceeds from the latest offering to strengthen its balance sheet and provide flexibility to fund its growth strategies. Those include international expansion, building out a fulfilment network for its merchants and expanding on its consumer-focused Shop app introduced last year to encourage more shopping from its merchants.

“They obviously have some big growth aspirations so it does not surprise me that they continue to raise money if it’s available to ensure they have the capital to proceed with those growth initiatives,” National Bank Financial analyst Richard Tse said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies