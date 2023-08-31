Shopify Inc. is launching Amazon.com Inc.’s Buy With Prime service for businesses in the United States on Shopify’s platform, signalling a growing co-operation between the leading e-commerce players after years of battling against each other.

In a blog post and video on social media, Shopify president Harley Finkelstein said the Ottawa-based company’s platform will now allow merchants to use Amazon’s one-click Buy With Prime features on their online stores. That means consumers can purchase items using their Amazon wallet through the Shopify checkout system, with the additional option of delivery and return services from Seattle-based Amazon’s global fulfilment network.

“What matters most to our merchants and their customers is choice. Well, today, we’re giving merchants even more choice,” Mr. Finkelstein said late Wednesday.

The news sent Shopify’s shares higher, adding around 9 per cent by midday Thursday.

In a separate statement, Amazon vice-president Peter Larsen said the company collaborated with Shopify on building a Buy with Prime application within Shopify’s internal ecosystem after some merchants had previously sought to incorporate those features independently.

The new app will start rolling out on an invitation-only basis to select Shopify merchants this week, Amazon said, and will be available to other businesses by the end of September. For now, the integration is only launching in the U.S., where about half of all of Shopify’s nearly 1.75 million merchants are based.

The announcement extends a strategic shift for Shopify, which is changing its outlook after only last year warning its merchants not to use Buy with Prime and competing with Amazon from its very inception.

In early May, Shopify sold off its entire freight and warehousing operations it had spent billion of dollars building up to rival Amazon. At the time, chief executive Tobias Lütke referred to the logistics arm as a “side quest” that was distracting Shopify, as he strived to recapture momentum for the company’s core e-commerce business following a year-long slump.

A few months before that, as he discussed Shopify’s softer-than-expected forecast for the current fiscal year in February, Mr. Finkelstein told investors in a conference call that Amazon had been in talks with Shopify to potentially work together on parts of their businesses.

Explaining the shift toward Amazon this week, Mr. Finkelstein said Shopify is on a mission to allow its merchants to sell everywhere and anywhere. “Shopify gives entrepreneurs the ability to access and sell across the internet wherever their customers are. Period,” he said this week. “More choice, means more opportunities to succeed.”

The Buy with Prime app on Shopify will automatically sync the orders, promotions, catalog listings and taxes for merchants, who will continue to own their customer data and 100 per cent of their individual brands.

Rick Watson, chief executive of RMW Commerce Consulting, an e-commerce firm based in New York, believes Amazon “needed this deal” more than Shopify, because “without official Shopify support, there is almost not a real Buy With Prime program.”

But Mr. Watson said Silicon Valley-based Flexport Inc., which bought Shopify’s logistics operations this year, including San Francisco startup Deliverr Inc. that Shopify had spent US$2.1-billion on last year, might have some reasons to worry. That’s because Flexport, which is powering Shop Promise, Shopify’s delivery service currently in testing mode, now has a new “competitor and alternative,” he said.

National Bank of Canada analyst Richard Tse said the deal between Shopify and Amazon has been “a point of contention given uncertain economics of such an arrangement.” Still, he said, it’s important to underscore that Shopify will continue to process all payments through its own marketplace system and earn the money it collects from each transaction.

“No doubt, negotiations likely involved who would process the payments, data ownership, as well as Shopify assessing the impact it would have on its former fulfilment network,” Mr. Tse said. “But with Shopify divesting its fulfillment business, it likely lifted the obstacle for this co-opetition move.”