Shopify cancels events at L.A. space for entrepreneurs amid coronavirus concerns

Shopify Inc. says it is postponing all events, one-on-one appointments and workshops at its Los Angeles entrepreneurs’ space.

The Ottawa-based e-commerce company says evolving public health concerns around a novel coronavirus prompted the decision.

Shopify says it was a hard choice to make, but the company believes it is the best option for everyone’s health and safety.

Story continues below advertisement

Shopify promises that it will be monitoring the outbreak closely and will provide further updates about the space over the next few weeks.

Last week, coronavirus concerns caused Shopify to cancel its annual Unite conference that was due to be held in May in Toronto.

Shopify’s Los Angeles space hosts product demos, workshops, talks and other events aimed at solving the biggest challenges the company’s merchants face.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.