Shopify Inc. headquarters signage is seen in Ottawa, May 3, 2022.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Shopify Inc. is cancelling internships and pulling job offers for hundreds of people who were to begin working for the Ottawa-based e-commerce company this fall.

In a statement to The Globe and Mail on Friday, Shopify spokesperson Alex Lyons said, “We continue to evaluate and hire for mission-critical roles, teams and skills to ensure we are best structured to support our millions of merchants. Our fall internship will continue with a reduced number of roles, which we have completed hiring for.”

A senior official at Shopify said the reason the company is halting further recruiting for internship roles is to focus on immediate initiatives that address the challenges posed by its fallen stock price and the unwavering sell-off that is battering the global technology sector. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the source because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Shopify’s internship cancellations will mostly affect students in universities and colleges, but also other early-career tech workers. The company runs three intern application cycles a year and offers internships in a variety of departments: mobile development, front-end development, digital product design, data engineering, content design, production engineering, data science and backend development.

Many of Shopify’s internships are part of co-op programs, which provide students with hands-on experience to balance their in-class learning, thereby giving them practical experience in their field of study. Post-secondary students often take off entire terms to complete their co-ops.

But for most Canadian universities that offer co-ops, completion is mandatory and not optional, so students will need to successfully finish the out-of-school programs in order to graduate.

That means those students who had picked Shopify for their co-ops in the fall term are now left in disarray, as they try to make alternative plans while being locked out by a majority of tech companies that have already secured their new cohort of recruits – such as Meta Platforms Inc., which runs Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, or Alphabet Inc., the parent company for Google and YouTube.

Beyond Shopify’s internships, many new hires at the company had already been put in a state of limbo as they await their start date. A number of prospective employees have yet to receive written offers with salary figures apart from those discussed with Shopify recruiters.

Last week, Shopify said it is delaying an ambitious compensation overhaul that would give its employees more choice in how they’re paid. At least 50 people have been quietly laid off since April, and dozens of permanent job offers have been delayed by Shopify while it adjusts that salary framework.

As economic uncertainty – stemming from inflation, rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine and a reversal of pandemic trends – weighs heavily on tech companies, many have significantly scaled back their hiring plans and reduced their staff. Shopify now joins a list of companies such as Twitter Inc., Coinbase Global Inc. and others that have yanked internship offers to address these global challenges.

Two years ago, Shopify stock traded for about $50 a share (adjusted for a recent 10-for-1 stock split) on the Toronto Stock Exchange. It went on to more than quadruple in price, hitting a record high of $222.87 late last year, before the bottom fell out.

On Friday, Shopify was trading at around $40.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.