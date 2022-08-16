Shopify Inc. SHOP-T is launching a new initiative to connect digital content creators with merchants, brands and businesses on the company’s platform, in a bid to find new avenues of growth amid a slowdown in e-commerce.

The new tool, dubbed “Shopify Collabs,” is a strategic move that aims to broaden the technology company’s services after it reduced around 10 per cent of its global work force to address challenges posed by its weakening financial results and a broad-based stock selloff pummelling the tech sector. In a memo to staff late last month, chief executive officer Tobias Lutke said he miscalculated how far e-commerce would grow based on figures from the early days of the pandemic and hired too many people in order to meet that expected demand.

Ahead of the launch for the sales and marketing channel, Shopify told The Globe and Mail that it believes online creators are the next generation of entrepreneurs and are trusted by audiences who turn to them for product recommendations or insights about brands.

“Collabs is a new way to find potential customers at a time when it’s never been more difficult or expensive,” said Amir Kabbara, director of product at Shopify. “By giving merchants the ability to discover and partner with creators that align with their brand, they can tap into the power of community-driven commerce to reach consumers in new and meaningful ways.”

Online creators are a budding class of independent businesses that are built by content curators, influencers, bloggers, videographers and others who rely on platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, Snapchat, OnlyFans and Substack to earn their revenue.

As the reach for online platforms has grown in recent years, so, too, has the size of the audience in the “creator economy.”

However, many content creators struggle to gain independence and make money, Shopify said, which estimates that only four per cent of creators are able to produce content full time.

“With Shopify Collabs, we’re making it simple for creators to discover and partner with these brands so they can make more money and reach economic independence,” Mr. Kabbara said.

Creators who sign up for a Collabs account will be able to browse and select Shopify merchants that align with their own brand and identity. Once they find a merchant they are interested in partnering with, creators can apply through Shopify’s portal to begin their business relationship.

Creators can also use Linkpop, Shopify’s free link-in-bio tool, that will allow them to launch a social media storefront and get paid by sharing or promoting a merchant’s products on the online platforms they use to engage with their audiences.

The initiative will be available in the United States and Canada this week. “In the future, Collabs will be fully integrated with Shopify, giving creators access to more parts of our platform and accelerating their journey as entrepreneurs,” Mr. Kabbara said.

