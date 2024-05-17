Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week: Dax Dasilva, the founder of Lightspeed Commerce Inc., became its CEO once again. He had stepped down from the role in February, 2022, but returned on an interim basis in February. The payments company confirmed his reappointment on the same day it announced a loss of US$32.5-million for the quarter ended March 31 (which was still an improvement on the year before).

Also: Shares in Trump Media and Technology Group surged on Wednesday to around $53, approaching where the parent company of Truth Social ended its first day of trading on March 26, at just under $58. Former U.S. president Donald Trump owns close to two-thirds of the company and some observers have compared it with meme stocks, with the price driven by investor sentiment rather than performance.