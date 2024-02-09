Shopify is increasing the base price of its advanced subscription plan and raising credit card fees, a long-expected hike following the increase of its basic plan prices last year.

New merchants on an annual Plus plan will pay US$2,500 per month, as opposed to US$2,000 currently. That fixed monthly fee will be reduced to US$2,300 for those who commit to a three-year plan.

Existing Shopify Plus merchants can lock in their current pricing if they sign up for a three-year plan by April 24, 2024, according to a company e-mail to merchants obtained by The Globe and Mail.

Shopify Plus is an upgraded plan that includes priority access to support, lower credit card fees, and greater customization options for checkout. The plan is intended for larger merchants who require more complex tools and are growing quickly.

In its last quarterly report, the company said that for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, subscription solutions revenues accounted for 27 per cent of total revenues, increasing to US$1.3-billion from US$1.1-billion for the same period the year before.

For the quarter ended in September, Shopify said its Plus subscription revenues contributed $44 million, or 31 per cent, of monthly recurring revenue.

In a Thursday note to investors, Scotiabank analyst Kevin Krishnaratne said the price increase could result in a slight gross profit increase. Mr. Krishnaratne estimated that a scenario where all merchants signed up for a one-year contract at the new price could result in up to a three per cent profit gain for financial year 2024.

“Although the subscription pricing changes were likely well expected by investors, we still view the moves as reflecting the pricing power in Shopify’s model, noting very little churn impacts from the Basic plan pricing increases made last year,” Mr. Krishnaratne told investors.

In addition to the base price, Shopify is raising the fees it charges US Plus merchants for online credit card payment processing. Currently, those merchants pay 2.15 per cent, plus a US$0.30 fee per transaction on domestic cards. That will rise to 2.25 per cent for consumer cards and 2.95 per cent for business cards, plus the same fee.

The company is also increasing its variable platform fees for merchants who sell more than $800,000 within a monthly billing cycle. Merchants will pay the greater of either their fixed platform fee, or a percentage of transactions. Previously, that percentage was 0.25, now it will be 0.40.

In an e-mail, Shopify said that the price it charges its Plus merchants has remained largely unchanged since 2017, even in the face of inflation. The company said the pricing update will allow it to help more businesses scale, and comes along with hundreds of new features including AI commerce tools.

Shopify will report its fourth quarter 2023 earnings on Feb. 13. Analysts expect the company to report revenue of US$2.07-billion, a 19.9 per cent increase over the same quarter last year, and an operating profit of US$390-million, compared to a loss of US$188.7-million in 2022, according to a consensus estimate from Bloomberg.