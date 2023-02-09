Shopify Inc. SHOP-T is launching a live-video shopping feature and other enhancements for its e-commerce platform, as the Ottawa-based company seeks to exit a sectorwide downturn by broadening out its services.

The 100 or so products Shopify is rolling out on Thursday are part of a spate of recent moves by the company to appeal to new audiences. E-commerce growth has slowed significantly and the technology sector as a whole is facing a number of headwinds.

“We need to be the fastest moving commerce company in the world,” said Shopify president Harley Finkelstein in a statement ahead of the launch. Customers expect more from their online stores now, such as “seamless checkout and fast delivery,” Mr. Finkelstein said. “Our merchants depend on Shopify’s innovation for their own longevity.”

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, customers around the world embraced online shopping in droves. Now, however, many consumers have turned away from pandemic-led habits, and are cutting back on discretionary spending amid higher inflation and rising interest rates. This has left few e-commerce companies unscathed. Shopify saw its stock price drop by more than two-thirds last year and faced a whirlwind of changes, including a slashing of more than one-tenth of its global work force.

Much of the new products and enhancements focus on the company’s customer-facing Shop app, which provides users on mobile devices with a one-stop hub to keep their billing information in a single place for checkouts and track their deliveries from different stores.

The Shop app will now include a live-streamed video component for Shopify merchants, who can set up different channels for their customers to tune in. This new feature, dubbed “Shop Minis,” allows merchants to directly interact with the “100 million users and 10s of millions of shoppers” that use the app every month, according to Shopify, and “convert” them into paying customers. To do this, Shopify is partnering with Toronto-based Stage TEN, a software company that also works with Netflix, YouTube, Google and Target.

“One of the biggest barriers to mass adoption of live commerce outside Asia has been the ability for merchants to gather an audience,” said Dave Lazar, chief executive officer of Stage TEN. “Discovery changes everything.”

On top of the changes to the Shop app, the company is also streamlining its default checkout page with a redesign to make the payment process easier for customers. The new point-of-sale page will allow merchants with long-desired flexibility to customize as they see fit for their stores.

Shopify is also slightly bolstering its fulfilment network, which it provides as a paid service for stores to deliver products to customers, much like Amazon.com Inc. This includes a new tool called “Shop Promise” that Shopify says will help merchants with better communication and more reliable delivery. These updates to the delivery network could help stores achieve up to 25 per cent higher customer conversion rates, Shopify claims.

Shopify, which provides businesses in around 170 countries with tools to set up their online stores, is set to report fourth-quarter financial results next week.