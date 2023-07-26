Shopify Inc. SHOP-T is going all in on artificial intelligence.

The Ottawa-based company is launching a suite of new AI products for the businesses that pay for its e-commerce platform, as it also automates its own labour force to reduce the work being done by humans.

At a semi-annual product showcase on Wednesday, dubbed Shopify Editions, the company positioned several new tools out of the nearly 100 updates and features being released as important steps in a direction that chief executive officer Tobias Lütke recently called “the dawn of the AI era” in a note to employees.

“Shopify believes that there isn’t any corner of the internet that will benefit more from AI than the pursuit of people building and growing their own businesses,” Miqdad Jaffer, Shopify’s director of product for AI, told The Globe and Mail. “There is still so much untapped potential for AI and entrepreneurs, and we’re both excited and deeply committed to making the power of AI accessible to businesses of all sizes.”

In February, Shopify first began to dabble in the world of large-language models and neural networks by introducing a new product-description tool called Shopify Magic. It used similar underlying technology powering ChatGPT, a generative AI chatbot that became incredibly popular since its launch late last year by employing computer programs to distribute probability over large sequences of words then generating results in real time based on its learnings.

Now, the e-commerce company is adding further to Shopify Magic, joining a chorus of global businesses that are striving to cash in on the buzz surrounding fast-growing AI technology.

A new feature called Sidekick will allow Shopify merchants to perform administrative tasks and tackle creative challenges, such as responding to customer inquiries or helping out with marketing. Earlier this month, when Mr. Lütke teased Sidekick, his short video clip went viral on Twitter, gaining traction among many retailers.

Shopify is also launching AI-driven e-mail campaigns for its businesses, which Mr. Jaffer says will require “just a few words to produce engaging, tailored e-mail newsletters, announcements, and more.” This is expected to reduce the manpower and overhead for many small businesses around the world, he added.

As Shopify announces the new AI tools for its merchants, the company is also undergoing a rapid transition as an organization itself. Many people that work at Shopify have been worried about losing their jobs because of AI-induced redundancies, especially since the company slashed more than 20 per cent of its work force in May, less than a year after Mr. Lütke first apologized for a previous round of job cuts in 2022.

But asked whether AI automation will cause any further layoffs at Shopify, a spokesperson pointed The Globe to Mr. Lütke’s remarks in May at the Elevate tech conference in Toronto. There, Mr. Lütke eased audience concerns about AI, stating that it “replaces tasks, not jobs,” as he spoke on stage with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who is behind the advent of ChatGPT and other industry-leading AI tools such as GPT-4 and DALL-E.

Apart from AI, Shopify also unveiled several upgrades in other areas on Wednesday. This includes updates to Shopify’s checkout, a new credit card for eligible merchants in the United States and Marketplace Connect, which is a new centralized hub for merchants to connect their operations from different marketplaces where they sell products, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay and Etsy.