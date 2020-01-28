 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Shopify plans to hire 1,000 employees for Vancouver office amid hiring spree across country

Josh O’KaneTechnology Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Ottawa e-commerce company Shopify Inc. plans to hire 1,000 new employees for its Vancouver office amid a long-term hiring spree across Canada that will also include thousands in a Toronto skyscraper.

The Vancouver office will host a variety of developers, engineers and product staff, and will be headed by Lynsey Thornton, Shopify’s vice-president of user experience who was also its first employee in the city. In 2018, Shopify announced it would spend as much as half-a-billion dollars on a forthcoming Toronto office that would see it hire “thousands and thousands” of employees and see its neon-green shopping-bag logo fly atop a 38-storey tower. While the company is headquartered in Ottawa, many of its 3,000-plus employees are scattered across Canadian tech hubs, including in Montreal and the Kitchener-Waterloo region.

Shopify’s expansion into Vancouver comes as global tech companies have descended upon the city for hiring sprees of their own, reshaping the city and its technology scene. Even before Shopify’s announcement, local tech leaders warned that Amazon’s latest plan to occupy a whole downtown block and hire thousands there would trigger a talent war, boost wages and drive immigration while also adding extra pressure to one of the country’s hottest housing markets. And just this month, Mastercard Inc. said it would hire 270 employees for a research-and-development centre in Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

The company launched in the 2000s by providing merchants online stores and has since expanded to a range of services for retailers including shipping and cash advances – and, soon, warehouse and fulfillment services to deliver goods to consumers faster.

More to come

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies