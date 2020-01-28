Shopify plans to hire 1,000 employees for Vancouver office amid hiring spree across country

Ottawa e-commerce company Shopify Inc. plans to hire 1,000 new employees for its Vancouver office amid a long-term hiring spree across Canada that will also include thousands in a Toronto skyscraper.
The Vancouver office will host a variety of developers, engineers and product staff, and will be headed by Lynsey Thornton, Shopify’s vice-president of user experience who was also its first employee in the city. In 2018, Shopify announced it would spend as much as half-a-billion dollars on a forthcoming Toronto office that would see it hire “thousands and thousands” of employees and see its neon-green shopping-bag logo fly atop a 38-storey tower. While the company is headquartered in Ottawa, many of its 3,000-plus employees are scattered across Canadian tech hubs, including in Montreal and the Kitchener-Waterloo region.
Shopify’s expansion into Vancouver comes as global tech companies have descended upon the city for hiring sprees of their own, reshaping the city and its technology scene. Even before Shopify’s announcement, local tech leaders warned that Amazon’s latest plan to occupy a whole downtown block and hire thousands there would trigger a talent war, boost wages and drive immigration while also adding extra pressure to one of the country’s hottest housing markets. And just this month, Mastercard Inc. said it would hire 270 employees for a research-and-development centre in Vancouver.
The company launched in the 2000s by providing merchants online stores and has since expanded to a range of services for retailers including shipping and cash advances – and, soon, warehouse and fulfillment services to deliver goods to consumers faster.
