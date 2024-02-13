Shopify Inc. SHOP-T reported double-digit revenue growth and solid profits for the fourth quarter, topping analyst expectations after a strong holiday season and a year of streamlining its workforce.

The Ottawa-based company, which provides tools for businesses to run their stores online, said its revenue was US$2.1 billion for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023, up 24 per cent from last year. Analysts had predicted a 19.9-per-cent increase, according to Bloomberg.

Shopify reported net income of US$657-million for the quarter, including “other” income of US$393-million, compared with a net loss of US$623-million a year earlier, including “other” expense of US$426-million.

Gross merchandise value - the company’s product sales - increased 23 per cent to $75.1-billion over the quarter, representing the fifth consecutive quarter of accelerating growth, according to ATB Capital Markets analyst Martin Toner.

Jeff Hoffmeister, Shopify’s chief financial officer, told analysts Tuesday morning the revenue was driven by a strong Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and holiday season.

The company’s operating expenses were down by 22 per cent, following the sale of the company’s logistics business last year, a lower headcount and the lack of a real estate impairment charge which the company had in the prior year, Mr. Hoffmeister said.

In a Tuesday morning note to investors, Mr. Toner said the quarter underlined Shopify’s ability to “simultaneously grow and expand its bottom line.”

But the company’s forecast for sales growth in the first quarter fell short of some expectations. Shopify said it expects revenue to grow “at a low-twenties percentage rate,” or “in the mid-to-high-twenties” when adjusting for the sale of the logistics business. Shopify expects a “strong combination of both top-line growth and profitability,” Mr. Hoffmeister said.

Shares of Shopify were down about 8 per cent in morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

“In our view, the results were solid across the board – the issue is more around the scale of price appreciation over the past year (and even year to date) which built in big expectations,” said National Bank of Canada analyst Richard Tse in an e-mail.

“As such, it would not be surprising if we saw the stock consolidate short-term to set up a move higher over the next 12 months,” Mr. Tse said.

The company’s share price has recuperated since last year, up 85 per cent since last February and up more than 220 per cent since the company hit lows after its late 2022 share price slide. But it’s still down about 45 per cent from all-time highs, in comparison to other tech giants such as Microsoft Corporation, Meta Platforms, Inc. and Nvidia Corporation, which were galloping to new highs in 2023.

Last week, Shopify hiked the price of its Plus subscription plan by 25 per cent, the first time it had done so since 2017. This was after it raised its basic plan prices the year before for the first time in more than a decade, and experienced little turnover.

Since last year, the company has attempted to get back the momentum it had early in the pandemic, cutting 20 per cent of its employees last summer as part of efforts to streamline. Although it had spent billions building a logistics business in order to compete with Amazon.com Inc., last year it reversed course, selling its warehousing operations to Silicon Valley-based Flexport Inc. and taking a 19 per cent equity stake in the company, according to estimates from CIBC analyst Todd Coupland.

The company has a long potential runway for growth: Shopify says it only has about 10 per cent of U.S. e-commerce market share right now, and a lower portion of the market in other countries.

And in a Dec. 5 investor presentation, the company said it was winning merchants away from competitors at much higher rates that it was losing them, at a rate of 43:1 (mid-market), 26:1 (large merchants) and 38:1 (enterprise).