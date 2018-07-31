Shopify shares drop as loss widens, outlook disappoints

Shopify Inc.’s shares dropped Tuesday as it revealed a slowdown in key metrics, conservative guidance for the fiscal year, and high costs in its efforts to shift from leading digital-commerce enabler to wide-ranging global platform for entrepreneurship, widening the company’s loss more than 70 per cent in its most recent quarter.

Its share price fluctuated wildly Tuesday morning after Shopify released its financial results, tumbling about 9 per cent in early trading before retracing some ground to a 6-per-cent loss by mid-afternoon. Since July 25, Shopify shares are down 18 per cent.





While Shopify’s revenue grew 62 per cent in its second quarter that ended in June, to US$245-million, it posted a loss of US$24-million thanks to increased costs from drawing more merchants to use the company’s growing suite of services.

The company also said it now expected to reach US$1-billion in revenue this fiscal year – which, among full-year guidance that could set Shopify up for what could be a historic milestone, only “modestly” raised expectations, said RBC Dominion Securities analyst Ross MacMillan. After a long period of growth for Shopify, he said in an interview, “it’s all about expectations around deceleration.”

But D.J. Hynes, a tech analyst with Canaccord Genuity, raised his price target for Shopify shares to US$165, telling clients to ignore the markets’ topsy-turvy reaction to Shopify’s quarter right in the title of his research note Tuesday: “Don’t let the stock tell you something, this was another good print.” He noted that the company’s guidance suggested profit generation would be “more Q4-weighted than we had thought,” adding risk to its year-end projections, but remained bullish.

“We continue to believe that Shopify is one of the best-positioned growth stories in application software, and we are confident that this business will ultimately scale to material profits,” Mr. Hynes wrote.

Shopify also saw a continued slowdown in the growth of its gross merchandise volume, or GMV – the total value of orders processed on the platform in the quarter. At US$9.1-billion last quarter, the company’s GMV grew 56 per cent over the prior year’s quarter, but that growth has been steadily decelerating over the last few quarters, and is down from quarterly highs of 100-per-cent growth as recently as 2016.

Still, GMV beat analyst expectations for the quarter, and Mr. MacMillan said that the broader merchant-solutions division was rather part of Shopify’s upside this quarter – further bolstered by its shipping and the cash-advance Shopify Capital offerings. Both divisions saw year-over-year revenue double last quarter, the company said.

Instead, Mr. MacMillan said that while the company does not disclose its merchant sign-up numbers, its recurring monthly subscription revenue likely saw a “pretty acute” rate of decline when larger enterprise customers in its Shopify Plus plan were removed from consideration. This, he said, suggests that the total number of new merchants may have fallen year-over-year.

The sustainability of Shopify’s long-term customer retention has also been at the forefront of investors’ minds since last year, when vocal short-seller Andrew Left of Citron Research raised numerous questions about the company – including its churn rate, or the rate at which customers leave. While chief executive Tobi Lutke has said that churn is not a metric the company is concerned about, a recent analysis on the website Seeking Alpha suggested that as many as 77 per cent of Shopify’s customers leave the service within a year.

On a conference call with analysts Tuesday, Mr. Lutke said that he regretted not building a functionality within Shopify to let merchants open multiple stores with one account to let them play around, make mistakes and grow. This missing functionality, he said, disproportionately affects Shopify’s churn rate, and was something the company was actively looking at making possible.

“Churn, almost universally, is the successful discovery of something that didn’t work – it’s a building block in this process towards being successful,” Mr. Lutke said.

Tuesday was a rocky day for Shopify, which had to correct its press release soon after the original was published, helping to drive shares down as much as 10 per cent in premarket trading.

And tech stocks have broadly taken a beating since last week, when months of consumer frustration after a data-use scandal at Facebook Inc. collided with disappointing quarterly results, knocking a historic US$120-billion of market capitalization out of the social-media company.

Shopify’s own data policies were brought up on the conference call Thursday when an analyst asked how the European Union’s new General Data Protection Regulation might affect the company. “Our merchants’ data has always been their own,” Mr. Lutke said. “… The GDPR set of regulations have, if anything, fortified the approach we’ve taken all along.”

The company also said Tuesday that it had made filings with Canadian and American regulators to allow it to offer up to US$5-billion in additional shares and securities.​