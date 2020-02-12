Shopify swings to profit, tops revenue forecasts; shares jump

Ottawa e-commerce company Shopify Inc. is attracting more and bigger merchants as it plans to spend 2020 staffing up and launching a partially automated warehouse-and-fulfillment network.
Its Plus platform, which has powered larger direct-to-consumer retail stores for brands such as General Mills Inc. and Staples Canada, accounted for 27 per cent of of its monthly recurring revenue in the final quarter of 2019, up from a quarter of its MRR a year earlier – while it surpassed a million merchants last year.
On Wednesday the company reported a rare, slight profit of US$771,000, or one U.S. cent per share, in its final 2019 quarter, versus a loss of US$1.5-million, or one-U.S.-cent-per-share, a year ago. Its revenue hit US$505.2-million, up 47 per cent, beating analyst consensus of US$482-million.
Shopify’s New York-listed shares shot up nearly 10 per cent to US$540.20 before markets opened Wednesday.
While Shopify launched nearly a decade-and-a-half ago as a platform to host small retailers’ websites, it has since expanded into a wide range of services for retailers, offering shipping, cash advances, and, soon, warehouse services for clients.
Announcing that it expected revenue of US$2.13-billion to US$2.16-billion in 2020, the company revealed the cost of part of its growth Wednesday: It expects to spend US$80-million in capital expenditures this year, largely related to office space as it ramps up hiring.
Shopify announced last month that it would hire 1,000 employees in Vancouver, taking on competitor Amazon.com Inc. in a war for tech talent there; the Seattle e-commerce giant, one of the world’s largest companies and the internet’s predominant retailer, is expected to hire as many as 10,000 employees in the city. In 2018, Shopify also said it would spend half a billion dollars accommodating thousands of new employees in a soaring Toronto skyscraper.
In the fiscal fourth quarter, the company’s gross merchandise volume (GMV) – a key metric representing total revenue of orders placed through its platform – rose 47 per cent to US$20.6-billion. Its growth, however, slowed down from the year-ago quarter, when it rose 54 per cent.
