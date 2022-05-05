Shopify Inc. SHOP-T reported first-quarter earnings that fell short of analysts’ expectations on profit and revenue, sending shares of the e-commerce company lower in pre-market trading on Thursday.

The Ottawa-based tech firm also announced it will be acquiring San Francisco startup Deliverr for US$2.1-billion, the company’s largest acquisition in its history in a bid to expand its warehousing and delivery services. The Globe reported last month that Shopify expected to finalize the deal ahead of the company’s earnings call.

Shopify said its adjusted net income for 2022′s first quarter was US$25.1-million, down from US$254.1-million in the same period last year. On a per-share basis it reported adjusted earnings of 20 US cents, far short of analyst projections for 64 US cents. Revenue for the company was US$1.2-billion, up 22 per cent, but that also lagged expectations of US$1.25-billion.

In pre-market trading, shares were down nearly 14 per cent, sitting at US$418 on the New York Stock Exchange around 8 a.m.

Gross merchandise volume, a figure that shows the value of sales through Shopify’s platform, grew 16 per cent in the first quarter from a year earlier to US$43.2-billion. That’s also behind analyst projections of US$46.5-billion.

Shopify’s stock price has collapsed by more than half from its late 2021 peak. This year, the company became the worst Canadian performer on the S&P/TSX Composite Index, dropping down about 69 per cent, losing over $155-billion in market value.

It is part of a global rout in tech stocks that has left few e-commerce companies unscathed, as consumers gradually turn away from pandemic trends and surging inflation raises questions about spending. Amazon.com Inc. and Etsy Inc. also fell short in their quarterly financial results.

