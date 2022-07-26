The Shopify logo is seen in this image.SHOPIFY/Reuters

Shopify Inc. is laying off 10 per cent of staff, about 1,000 people, as it deals with challenges posed by slowing growth in ecommerce and weakening financial results amid a broad slowdown in the tech sector.

In a memo to staff on Tuesday morning, chief executive officer Tobias Lütke said the reduction will take place by the end of the day. “E-mails will go out in the next few minutes that will clarify if your role was affected; those impacted will then have a meeting with a lead in their team,” he said.

Most of the roles impacted will be in sales, accounting and recruiting.

“For a company like ours, this news will be difficult to digest,” Mr. Lütke said.

More to come.

