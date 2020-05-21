 Skip to main content
Shopify to keep offices closed until 2021, employees to work from home permanently

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Tobi Lutke, CEO of Shopify, made the announcement about the Ottawa-based e-commerce giant on Twitter.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Shopify Inc.’s chief executive says the company’s offices will remain closed until 2021, and that most employees will permanently work remotely.

Tobi Lutke made the announcement about the Ottawa-based e-commerce giant on Twitter, where he said Shopify is a digital company by default and office centricity is over.

Lutke allowed Shopify’s more than 5,000 employees to work from home months ago when COVID-19 started sweeping Canada.

His decision to have employees permanently work remotely comes after Shopify started beefing up its real estate with a new office in Toronto at the King and Portland Centre, steps away from the company’s first office in Canada’s largest city.

It also announced that it would lease about 23,597 square metres (253,995 square feet) of space at The Well complex in Toronto to be built at Front St. West and Spadina Ave.

In January, the company said it would open its first permanent office in downtown Vancouver at the Four Bentall Centre by late 2020.

