Shopify to launch warehouse network for merchant clients

Shopify Inc. is launching a network of warehouses to centralize delivery and lower shipping costs for its merchant clients.

In the past several years, Shopify executives have been trying to build out the company beyond just a retail platform that provides e-commerce payment tools to become a one-stop shop for retail entrepreneurship with global reach. The new Shopify Fulfillment Network is the latest in its expanded suite of offerings for merchants, which includes shipping and cash advances. While rarely naming names, Shopify executives have taken to framing the company as the savior of global entrepreneurship in the face of monolithic retail giants such as Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc. grow ever-larger.

By launching a network of warehouses, often called “fulfillment centres,” Shopify is adapting a key tool of its adversaries for the benefit of some of its 820,000 merchants, while also opening up a potentially lucrative additional revenue stream. The company says it will use the artificial-intelligence technique of machine learning to predict how much of a given product should be in a given warehouse at a given time to ensure fast delivery at lowered costs.

Beginning in the United States, some of its merchants can now apply for early access to these warehouses and shopping services. While Shopify did not reveal the exact locations or opening dates of its first warehouses, it said they had been strategically chosen based on merchant locations, starting in the eastern, western, southern and central United States. They company did not immediately reveal how much it will spend on the warehouses or when they will be ready.

The warehouse-and-delivery network, the company said, makes “the fulfillment systems and technology that used to be reserved for the largest companies in the world accessible and affordable to every merchant, even those just starting to take off.”

“The way to get faster shipping without breaking the bank is to get inventory closer to the buyer,” said Shopify’s chief product officer, Craig Miller, at the company’s annual Unite conference for developer partners in Toronto.

He said the company had already been shipping its own point-of-sale hardware through the network, reducing delivery time and increasing order accuracy. Soon, Mr. Miller said, "we should be able to deliver to 99 per cent of continental USA within two days or less."

U.S. merchants who ship between 10 and 10,000 packages a day will be the first eligible to use the network; Mr. Miller said it hopes to soon expand that range to merchants who ship between 3 and 30,000 packages daily.

Meanwhile, Amazon has been rapidly expanding its own warehouse network, with more than 75 across North America. It keeps adding in Canada, too, with warehouses in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, where it announced a sixth provincial location in Caledon, Ont. last year.

The company also unveiled a range of new and revised services. Its Shopify Plus platform for merchants that drive US$1-million or more in annual revenue has been updated to give clients better insight into key business metrics. And it has redesigned its online store customizations, including allowing product displays using video and 3-D models.

Shopify also said it would make multi-currency transactions available to all merchants on its platform, noting that cross-border shoppers account for 35 per cent of all of its stores’ traffic. It also added more multilingual functions to its platform; in April, the company announced that more than 100,000 of its merchants used its services in languages other than English, just a year after adding multilingual capabilities.

