Shopify to open first brick-and-mortar service location this year

Shopify plans to open its first brick-and-mortar location later this year.
The Ottawa-based e-commerce giant says the space will operate as a hub for its retailer clients to get support and information about the growing their businesses.
It made the announcement at its annual Unite conference in Toronto, where it plans to unveil a new tap-and-chip payment reader that accepts all major credit cards and contactless options like Apple and Google Pay.
The company will also announce that it will offer tipping, in-store pickup and multi-channel return and exchange options.
Shopify says it will also update its technology to accept local, cashless payment methods available overseas and offer a beta version with extended capabilities for merchants running their operations in French, Spanish, Italian, German, Japanese and Portuguese.
The company says is offerings are used by more than 600,000 businesses in 175 countries.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.