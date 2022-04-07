Shopify Inc. is overhauling compensation packages for its employees, giving staffers more choice between cash and equity in a bid to address employment challenges brought on by the company’s fallen stock price and the hotly competitive technology labour market.

The Ottawa-based company told employees about the upcoming change to their salaries at a town hall hosted by upper-level executives on Thursday afternoon, according to a senior source at Shopify. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the source because they were not authorized to discuss this matter publicly.

Shopify made the changes because a one-size-fits-all strategy no longer served the company, the source said. Previously, employees were provided restricted stock units in addition to base salaries at an allocation set by management. Now, there will no longer be a fixed amount, meaning employees will receive a single total compensation number and have the choice to determine how much is cash versus stock.

Shopify stock has fallen sharply from its early pandemic highs, which has led to some internal dissatisfaction among some employees because it has impacted the total value of their compensation.

The changes will fully come into effect by the second half of this year, starting in July.

More to come.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.