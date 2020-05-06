Shopify tops forecasts as pandemic pushes more shoppers online

Shopify Inc. posted stronger-than-expected first quarter results Wednesday, joining other e-commerce companies that have experienced a similar lift as shoppers shifted more of their buying to the internet in the early weeks of the pandemic.

But the Ottawa retail software company, which has routinely beat earnings expectations since it went public five years ago, sounded a somber note and noted a few pockets of deteriorating results in its earnings report. The release comes a month after the company pulled its financial guidance for the year due to uncertainty over how the widespread economic damage will affect the prospects of its largely small-business customers and, in turn, its own.

"The vast majority of people are employed by small businesses, and they struggle the most during a crisis," said Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke in a statement. “The spread of COVID-19 is going to be a tough time for all entrepreneurs. We are working as fast as we can to support our merchants by re-tooling our products to help them adapt to this new reality. Our goal is that, because Shopify exists, more entrepreneurs and small businesses will get through this."

Story continues below advertisement

Shopify, whose technology platform is used by more than 1 million merchants to sell their wares online and in stores posted US$470-million in first quarter revenue, up 47 per cent compared to the same period a year ago and well above analyst expectations in the low-to-mid US$440-million range. The company posted a net loss of US$31.4-million, or US27c per share, but analysts were expected to focus on the company’s adjusted operating loss, which came in at US$7.3-million, far better than expectations in the low US$30-million range. Shopify’s gross merchandise volume, or sales by merchants through its system, increased by 46.6 per cent year over year to US$17.4-billion, again ahead of expectations.

The market had widely expected a strong pickup in the company’s main financial numbers, following similar reports from ecommerce bellwethers Amazon.com and eBay and Shopify and Shopify partner ShipHero. The US Department of Commerce also reported that the year-over-year pace of online retail sales accelerated to a 12 per cent increase in April from 9 per cent in March. In mid-April, Shopify chief technology officer Jean-Michel Lemieux further tweeted that Shopify ‘is “now handling Black Friday level traffic every day” and speculated it wouldn’t be long before traffic has doubled or more.

That shift, along with a few key announcements from Shopify including the introduction of a new mobile shopping app last week and an upgraded retail point-of-sale system for its bricks-and-mortar customers, have helped propel Shopify’s stock this year. At the close of markets Tuesday Shopify stock was up 72.6 per cent on the New York Stock Exchange since Dec. 31, with a market capitalization of US$80.2-billion, making it Canada’s second most valuable public company behind Royal Bank of Canada. To put that rise in perspective, the company’s change in value this year exceeds Bank of Montreal’s stock market value.

But some analysts have cautioned the stock has gotten ahead of itself and could pull back or stop appreciating for several quarters, particularly as a sharp increase in unemployment casts uncertainty on the longer-term prospects for consumer spending on non-essential discretionary items. “Our view is…it’s really hard to make money” when the stock is already trading at between 25 and 30 times expected 2021 revenues, Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes wrote in a note this week, after downgrading his rating on the stock to Hold from Buy.

The stock responded feebly to the news in pre-market trading Wednesday, trading slightly down from Tuesday’s close of US$686.11 on the NYSE, while futures on the technology-laden Nasdaq traded marginally higher.

Shopify noted it has shifted its efforts to help its merchants better get through the uncertain economic times, speeding up the introduction of new tools, offering a 90-day-free trial for new merchants, making gift card options available to its customers and expanding the availability of cash advances to merchants. But it also said volumes through its point-of-sale channel fell by 71 per cent between March 13 and April 24 compared to the previous six-week period, an amount that was mostly made up through online sales. Shopify also said more of its customers downgraded from its higher priced Shopify Plus platform geared to larger merchants to cheaper options. than in January and February. That affected its monthly recurring revenues, which were lower than expected, at US$55.4-million. The company, which has US$2.36-million in cash and liquid securities and no debt cautioned in its release “It is unclear how sustainable consumer spending levels will be in this uncertain economic environment,” or how many of the new merchants who signed up for stores since the pandemic started “will sustainably generate sales.”

“Overall, the report confirms the recent bullish narrative that COVID-19 has ultimately been a net tailwind for Shopify, with merchant adds and GMV trends still topping expectations despite the pandemic,” said Raymond FJames analyst Brian Peterson in a note Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.