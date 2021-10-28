Shopify Inc.’s pandemic rally appears to be slowing as the rush to digital retail decelerates and the global supply-chain crunch takes its toll on retailers, while its strategy of investing in the e-commerce ecosystem proves to be increasingly lucrative.

The Ottawa e-commerce company took in US$1.12-billion last quarter, which was its fiscal third quarter and ended in September. That marked 46-per-cent year-over-year growth – versus 57 per cent in its fiscal second quarter and 110 per cent in the first quarter.

Shares fell about 4.7 per cent to US$1,297 on the New York Stock Exchange in premarket trading as Shopify revealed a rare quarter that fell below the expectations of analysts, who had estimated revenue to come in at US$1.15-billion.

National Bank of Canada analyst Richard Tse said in an e-mail that the difference between results and expectations was too small to be a significant disappointment for investors. “Given the outsized growth caused by COVID in 2020, I think it’s fair to say we’d see some moderation in growth this quarter (and year),” he said.

Even as the company announced a US$1.15-billion profit with its results Thursday morning – at US$9 per diluted share – that was buoyed by a US$1.34-billion unrealized gain in the company’s investments. In fact, for the nine months ending in September, its stakes in Affirm Holdings Inc. and Global-E Online Ltd. delivered gains of US$3.36-billion – accounting for more than Shopify’s total profit of US$3.29-billion so far this year.

Shopify’s stake in private companies reached $528-million in the quarter. That includes an investment earlier this year of US$375-million in Stripe, its payment-processing provider, which may deliver further gains if it goes public. The company revealed Friday that it bought additional $200-million in convertible notes in one of its private investments last quarter, while making US$40.7-million in investments in other companies in the Shopify ecosystem of apps and partners.

