Shopify’s revenue doubles as COVID-19 sparks boom in online retail

The pandemic's push for small businesses to embrace e-commerce helped Shopify Inc.'s revenue double last quarter as its value continue to surge upward weeks after becoming Canada's most valuable company.
Revenue for the quarter ending June 30 was US$714-million, up 97 per cent from US$362-million a year earlier, as the Ottawa retail-platform company posted a profit US$36-million - its second-ever profitable quarter as a public company, after a loss of US$29-million in the same quarter last year.
Shopify’s public profile has surged since the pandemic began, shifting from prominent e-commerce business to the most valuable publicly traded company in Canada. It’s expanded programs such as the Shopify Capital business-loan program and introduced a consumer-focused app to drive more buyers to its merchants, deepening its push into Amazon.com Inc.‘s territory as a centralized marketplace. The company has also partnered with the Canadian government for several support programs to help small businesses.
“I cannot recall a time in our history when we have shipped so many features in such a short period of time,” chief operating officer Harley Finkelstein said on a conference call with analysts Wednesday.
Investors pushed Shopify's New York-listed shares up 8.4 per cent to $1067.68 in pre-market trading, as its market capitalization neared US$118-billion. Shares started the year valued at US$397.58.
Citi analyst Walter Pritchard said Shopify's performance last quarter was "far ahead of even the highest expectations," arguing that tailwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic are "stronger at [Shopify] than most anticipated." Brian Peterson of Raymond James called Shopify a "Pamplona superstar running well ahead of the bulls" in a research note Wednesday morning.
Though providing services to small businesses has long been Shopify's bread and butter, the company said it had a record number of new merchants joining its Shopify Plus platform for larger businesses, and that those larger merchants contributed to an increased proportion of monthly recurring revenue.
The total value of orders processed on Shopify's platform jumped 119 per cent, though the company cautioned that the growth was inconsistent across the quarter. It accelerated in April and May, but began to decelerate in June and into the new quarter that began in July. The value of food, drink and tobacco sales doubled in the quarter, the company said.
The uncertainty of the pandemic prompted Shopify to hold back on making any predictions about its future performance, declining to provide a financial forecast for the current quarter or rest of the fiscal year.
Though analysts acknowledge that Shopify's seemingly ever-growing market value during the pandemic has prompted concern from some investors, many of those analysts remain upbeat on the company. Even though Shopify's valuation makes "little sense," PI Financial analyst Gus Papageorgiou wrote last week, "our fundamental thesis on Shopify is that it is a company with nigh unassailable competitive positioning, an addressable market that is almost immeasurable and a highly compelling business model."
The National Bank of Canada’s Richard Tse, too, wrote earlier this month that there’s still room to go, boosting his price target to US$1,250 from US$850. Shopify, he said, has an “expanding addressable market with expectations for scaling growth in international, enterprise and fulfillment, not to mention an incremental tailwind coming from an accelerated shift towards e-commerce and related solutions.”
