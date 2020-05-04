 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Report on Business

Shopify’s soaring share price vaults founder Tobias Lütke into the ranks of Canada’s richest

David MilsteadInstitutional Investment Reporter
Open this photo in gallery

Shopify CEO Tobias Lütke is seen at the company's Ottawa headquarters in June, 2019. Mr. Lütke’s stake in the company crossed the $2-billion mark early last year.

Shalan and Paul/The Globe and Mail

Shopify Inc.'s rocketing share price has propelled company founder Tobias Lütke into the ranks of Canada’s wealthiest billionaires, and trading records show the company CEO is selling a slice of that pie.

At Friday’s closing price of US$613.64, Mr. Lütke’s stock in the company is worth just over US$5-billion (or $7-billion Canadian), based on a review of his stock holdings records. It was just early last year that Mr. Lütke’s Shopify stake crossed the $2-billion mark, the calculation shows.

Mr. Lütke has filed a plan with regulators to sell Shopify shares in 2020 and has already disposed of US$43-million worth this year, records show. A company spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Enthused investors, viewing Shopify as a winner in a coronavirus-led shift to e-commerce, have bid up the company’s share price by about 70 per cent since late March. That builds on already remarkable gains since its May 2015 debut: The stock is more than 3,500 per cent higher than its US$17 initial public offering price.

Few Canadians are worth US$5-billion, and even fewer have built their own fortunes – most of the wealth has been accumulated over decades. It has taken Shopify and 39-year-old Mr. Lütke just 15 years to amass his billions.

Joseph Tsai, a Canadian citizen who was born in Taiwan and lives in the U.S., is the highest-ranked individual Canadian on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The co-founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has an estimated personal wealth of about US$12-billion.

Various trackers of the world’s wealthiest individuals list self-made industrialist Jim Pattison and Lululemon Athletica Inc. founder Chip Wilson as both worth an estimated US$4-billion to US$5-billion. Members of the Weston, Irving, Saputo and Thomson families also typically make the lists.

Mr. Lütke owns just under 6.9 million of the company’s special Class B shares, which allow their holders 10 votes for every one vote a common Class A shareholder has. He also owns about 158,000 shares of the Class A shares, which trade on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Together, those holdings are worth about US$4.7-billion at Friday’s closing price.

Mr. Lütke also has just under 700,000 stock options worth almost US$350-million, assuming they were exercised now (although some haven't vested and are not available for sale). Of those, 403,348 were granted prior to the company’s 2015 IPO, are linked to the Class B multiple-voting shares and have an exercise price of US$6.22 apiece – about 1/100th of the current market price.

The options and other holdings linked to the common shares allow Mr. Lütke to profit from the stock’s ascent without dispensing of his special voting shares. Trading records filed with the System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI) database maintained by Canadian securities regulators show Mr. Lütke has sold US$43-million of shares so far in 2020.

SEDI records show that on Dec. 9, Mr. Lütke established an Automatic Securities Disposition Plan, a pre-arranged plan intended to remove insiders’ discretion to sell based on market conditions. Early in most weeks this year, he has sold 4,000 Shopify shares. Most recently, on April 27, he sold 4,000 shares for gross proceeds of US$2.57-million.

The SEDI records say Mr. Lütke’s stock selling plan “will terminate no later than December 31, 2020.” His 158,000 remaining Class A shares are worth just under US$100-million.

