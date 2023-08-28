The Body Shop will begin selling its products at Shoppers Drug Mart stores.

The partnership marks the first time the Body Shop’s products have been sold outside the company’s own brick-and-mortar stores and online shop.

The Body Shop says the move is meant to make shopping for the company’s products as convenient as possible.

The partnership will begin with 25 Shoppers locations across the country and the Loblaw Companies Ltd.-owned chain’s online store.

By 2024, the Body Shop is aiming to sell its products at 50 Shoppers locations.

The U.K.-founded beauty brand says the locations will carry an assortment of bath, body, hair and skincare products, including its popular body butters.

“We’re noticing a trending increase in body care purchases in Canada, and we are intentionally welcoming The Body Shop products to our lineup because we know it’s what our customers are looking for,” says Gwennaëlle Varnier, vice-president of prestige beauty at Shoppers.