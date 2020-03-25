Shutdown of non-essential businesses in Ontario, Quebec lead to more factory closures, job losses

A government-mandated forced shutdown of non-essential business midnight Tuesday is slamming corporations in Quebec and Ontario and leading to more factory closures and job losses.
The pain is more acute in Quebec, where economists at National Bank of Canada estimate an extra 10 per cent of the economy is stopped versus Ontario. Business groups in the province are multiplying calls for governments to offer direct subsidies to companies so they can maintain employment.
“This could be the biggest battle of our lives” as Quebeckers, Premier Francois Legault said Wednesday in Quebec City.
France’s Airbus SE joined TC Transcontinental, Bombardier Inc. and many other major manufacturers in suspending some operations Tuesday night after the governments of Quebec and Ontario ordered non-essential businesses to close for at least two weeks in an attempt to counter the COVID-19 pandemic. Some major employers will be allowed to continue a portion of their more sensitive or critical activity, such as military equipment supply.
The moves add to a rapid increase in the number of unemployed in Canada as companies like Leon’s Furniture Limited and Groupe Dynamite begin laying off workers in the face of a massive virus-related revenue crunch. Almost one million Canadians joined the ranks of the jobless in the last week alone.
Airbus, which makes the A220 commercial airliner at a plant in Mirabel, Que., sent roughly half of its 2,800 workers home and plans to pay them until April 13 under a deal struck with the union. The company will continue certain work on site, including aircraft maintenance, receiving materials and support to a separate Airbus plant in Mobile, Alabama., said spokesperson Annabelle Duchesne.
Transcontinental said it will continue packaging work, which supports the food industry and represents half its revenue. But it has laid off 1,600 people temporarily in its printing unit.
“Businesses in Montreal and in all regions of Quebec are being hit hard by the restrictions in place. Almost all small and medium-sized businesses are in a critical situation and if nothing is done, they’ll have no choice but to lay off their staff in massive numbers,” leaders of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal and the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec said in a joint statement Wednesday. “Companies of all sizes will need to make decisions with far-reaching consequences within extremely short timeframes.”
The business groups renewed calls on governments to offer direct subsidies to companies in order to maintain worker salaries instead of shifting responsibility to workers going through more delay-prone employment insurance. France, Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands have all implemented variations of such corporate subsidies.
There are also worries that harsher shutdown orders in Quebec than many other jurisdictions will hurt the province disproportionately.
“What’s difficult for us is that other jurisdictions have more relaxed government orders affecting our sector so that penalizes us,” Suzanne Benoit, chief executive of aerospace industry group Aéro Montréal, told Montreal’s La Presse newspaper, noting Ontario, Ohio and Michigan are all largely open for aerospace activity. “Competition is competition. The danger is that if companies relocate now, in the longer term we lose production.”
About half of the economy of Ontario and Quebec is shut down, said Sébastien Lavoie, chief economist at Laurentian Bank. He said Monday’s announcement by the two provinces will translate into a double-digit decline in real gross domestic product for March and a deeper one in April.
“It is equally challenging to assume the share of companies that will open the lights later in second quarter or the third quarter if their organizational structure and human capital capacities have changed during this process,” Mr. Lavoie said. “Opening the lights could not be as easy as turning them off.”
Balance sheets of most major engineering and construction firms in Canada are robust and the first half of this year “will be taken as a write-off,” National Bank of Canada analyst Maxim Sytchev said in a note. “This is a very painful but ultimately a transient situation and attacking the virus spread aggressively is the right medium to long-term decision.”
Mr. Sytchev expects that force majeure clauses in construction contracts will be activated whereby companies will not be held accountable when project delivery times slip because of the fight against COVID-19. However, companies will see significant declines in revenue and earnings as their operations hit pause, he said.
To take one example, Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. would see a roughly 8 per cent decline in second quarter revenue and a 35 per cent decline in EBITDA from a one-month construction shutdown, the analyst said. Mississauga, Ont.-based Bird Construction would see a 30 per cent decline in revenue and a nearly 85 per cent EBITDA decline for the same period, the analyst estimates.
