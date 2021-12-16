Sidewalk Labs CEO Dan Doctoroff seen in Toronto on Jan. 13, 2020.Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Urban-technology company Sidewalk Labs is disbanding a year and a half after abandoning a high-profile city-building project in Toronto, as its chief executive announced a probable diagnosis of Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Dan Doctoroff revealed Thursday morning in a blog post that he is likely to have the disease, which often has a genetic cause and is medically known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. His father died of the disease in 2002, and his uncle was diagnosed in 2008. “Ever since then, my family has been living with a spectre that was always vaguely present,” Mr. Doctoroff wrote.

A former New York deputy mayor, Olympic-bid planner and private-equity manager, he said he was stepping down from his role with Sidewalk to dedicate the remainder of his life to raising funds for ALS research.

Sidewalk said Thursday it is moving the majority of its products to its sister company Google. A source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed Sidewalk was being disbanded. The Globe and Mail is not naming the source because they were not authorized to describe the situation.

Sidewalk went through several transformations during its six-plus years of existence. It initially hoped to hold a contest among cities to build a massive neighbourhood that would be partially covered by a dome and beholden to less regulation than traditional cities, in order to experiment with new kinds of urban planning and city living.

It then spent two and a half years under contract to plan a smaller, 12-acre community near downtown Toronto, generating numerous controversies as it consistently sought more land and power than that contract allowed. The project stirred debate across Canada about the future of privacy and data collection, influenced how those matters were written into government policy, and saw numerous high-profile Canadian urban-planning, technology, public-service and investment experts resign their jobs or be fired.

The Toronto project was cancelled in May, 2020, after a dictum from its local partner, Waterfront Toronto, to focus only on its allotted 12 acres, which combined with the pandemic’s economic uncertainty to make the project much less financially viable.

The company then turned its focus to developing individual products. Many were honed during its time in Toronto, including systems to manage parking-spot availability and to optimally design neighbourhoods depending on preferred factors such as building density and sunlight access each building would get. Sidewalk had done this kind of incubation work in the past, and its most successful spin-out, a healthcare platform called CityBlock Health, is now worth more than US$1-billion.

Sidewalk laid off most of its Toronto staff soon after cancelling its project there. As the company became lower-profile, many of Mr. Doctoroff’s top deputies also either exited the company or moved to less-committed advisory roles. That included president Joshua Sirefman, policy head Micah Lasher, privacy and data-governance head Alyssa Harvey Dawson, and urban-systems head Rohit Aggarwala.

Like Google, Sidewalk is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. In his blog post, Mr. Doctoroff said that most of Sidewalk’s active product development would move under Google’s umbrella, with two of his top remaining deputies moving to Google to oversee them. Another Sidewalk division that focused on the construction of tall buildings made of wood, which was a major focus of the Toronto project, will be spun out as a separate company.

The company is also in the midst of advising American cities including Las Vegas and Miami on urban development products. Sidewalk did not immediately disclose what would happen to that work.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.