Sidewalk Labs’ proposed plan for Toronto’s waterfront: Everything you need to know

Sidewalk Labs, the Google-affiliated company selected in 2017 to redevelop a 12-acre piece of Toronto’s eastern waterfront, delivered its proposed master plan to the public on Monday. It’s the definitive vision for how Sidewalk hopes to reinvent the area, and sports a laundry list of plans for technological innovation, real estate, construction and data.

Spanning four volumes and clocking in at more than 1,500 pages, the Master Innovation and Development Plan, dubbed “Toronto Tomorrow,” will be dissected by policymakers, developers and academics in the weeks and months to come. It also kicks off a series of public consultations and negotiations between Sidewalk, the city and Waterfront Toronto – which represents the City of Toronto, the Ontario government, and Ottawa – ahead of a final agreement, due to be delivered in roughly six months.

Here are the key takeaways from the proposal.

The land

Sidewalk’s plan encompasses seven distinct areas and 190 acres on Toronto’s eastern waterfront, which it calls the Innovative Development and Economic Acceleration District, or IDEA, for short: Quayside, Keating West, Keating East, Villiers West, Villiers East, Polson Quay, and McCleary.

In its original proposal, Sidewalk said it would develop the 12-acre Quayside area on the land’s northwestern edge, with other parts of the neighbourhood to be developed by municipal, provincial and federal governments. However, in plans released Monday and first reported on in February, Sidewalk proposes purchasing and developing an additional area, the 19-acre Villiers West, up to three-fifths of which would become the new home of Google’s Canadian campus.

According to Sidewalk’s proposed plan, the Quayside development would be completed in 2020, with shovels in the ground in 2021 and occupancy by 2026. The Villiers West plan would be complete in 2022, with construction beginning in 2023 and an initial move-in date of 2027.

Proposed innovations

The plan describes giant, rotating curtains to shield pedestrians from the rain and self-driving delivery pods to transport small packages, all connected by one ubiquitous network.

A central “mobility” system could monitor and manage vehicle and pedestrian traffic to adapt roadways in real time. If a crowd of concert-goers were leaving a venue, the system could alter pricing on ride-sharing services and bike-sharing programs to influence how people make their way around the community.

When the rain or sun beat down on a public space, large “lantern” forests could unfold to shield entire plazas and pathways of people.

Underneath the streets, an underground tunnel network of self-driving transportation vehicles could be created, carrying containers connects deliveries to homes, stores and offices.

Business model

Sidewalks says it wants to be the developer for Quayside, the 12-acre plot originally at the centre of the project, and an added portion not included initially, the western half of Villiers Island, which sits to the east between Quayside and the mouth of the Don River. The price tag for securing ownership of those lands, currently largely owned by Waterfront Toronto, the city and Ports Toronto, would be subject to future negotiations.

But Sidewalk expects to make a market return on the two valuable pieces of waterfront real estate. The company says it would not be the developer on the other lands it wants to include in its plan. While it pledges to provide new technology, such as it network of sensors, at cost, it says it would resell anything it develops to other cities at market rates. It would also give governments here a 10 per cent profit-sharing deal on “certain technologies first deployed” in the new waterfront district.

Sidewalk also pledges not to enforce its Canadian patent rights on new patents it files during its efforts in Toronto, allowing startups or governments access to its technology. This would be conditional on any startup agreeing to open up its patents for Sidewalk’s use.​

Data governance and privacy

One of the key public criticisms of the proposed project has been around how data would be collected and stored. Sidewalk has said in recent months it wants data to be held and managed by an independent trust, to which anyone developing technology, including Sidewalk, would need to apply for permission – potentially ensuring that no one company gets greater economic benefit and that citizens’ privacy be protected.

Sidewalk expanded upon that plan, suggesting it and other development goals be overseen by a “public administrator that can prioritize innovation and new approaches without compromising the public interest.” That public administrator could be hired by Waterfront Toronto in accordance with a land-stewardship mandate, Sidewalk said.

How that data generated by the public gets used to develop new wealth-creating innovations has also been a contentious issue. Project critics have expressed frustration that being a sister company to Google gives Sidewalk an upper hand because it would already have access to a vast pool of data about peoples’ lives, thus making it easier and faster for the company to develop new technologies.

Intellectual-property (IP) experts have similarly warned that Waterfront Toronto should take a strong stance in getting a piece of any IP that Sidewalk might develop with Canadians’ data. Earlier agreements between Sidewalk and Waterfront say that the two parties would share in Sidewalks’ innovations, though no specifics were yet outlined. Sidewalk’s proposed master plan, however, suggests that the public sector receive 10 per cent of any profit generated by technologies developed on its Toronto site over a 10-year period.

Financing the Waterfront East LRT

Sidewalk Labs is offering up to $400-million in what it calls “optional financing” for the city to build the planned but so-far unfinanced $1.2-billion Waterfront East light-rail transit line, and build it more quickly. The line, crucial in order to connect the new high-tech waterfront neighbourhood to Toronto, would remain in public hands. But in exchange for the loan, Sidewalk says it would demand “market return for the magnitude and risk associated with the agreed-upon financing structure.” Sidewalk officials say their financial participation is not a deal-breaker – but that the development cannot succeed without a proper transit link. When the idea leaked earlier this year, Sidewalk was suggesting it should get a share of property taxes and other government income streams in return for its investment in the transit line, something Ontario government sources said Premier Doug Ford would not entertain.

Affordable housing

Sidewalk Labs is promising that 40 per cent of the residential units at the two initial sites – Quayside and the western side of Villiers Island – would be affordable. However, only half that, 20 per cent, will actually meet the city’s definition, which is at or below the average market rent across the entire city. This was already Waterfront Toronto’s minimum requirement. A quarter of this 20 per cent is described as “deeply affordable,” or well below that market average. The other 20 per cent of promised affordable units, which Sidewalk says will be affordable for “middle income households” will actually consist of a mix of units offered at 100 to 150 per cent above that average market rent, a small number of units that use a non-profit “share equity” ownership. Market rates for rent in such a desirable waterfront location are expected to be much higher than the citywide average. Sidewalk says it plan will produce 1,700 “below market” units.​

Legal and regulatory changes

The plan proposes a wide array of major rule changes for governments – changes Sidewalk says it needs to increase flexibility in order to allow its promised innovations to happen. Its plans could require the creation of new quasi-government entities to oversee the greater so-called IDEA District, including one that would supplant things now handled by the Toronto Parking Authority and even sell special transit passes, called the Waterfront Transportation Management Association. Rewrites would be required to a long list of legislation and city rules to allow for its various concepts. Sidewalk’s “dynamic curbs,” which use lighting to narrow or widen roads depending on the time of day, require Highway Traffic Act changes, as well as changes to the City of Toronto Act. Its special ride hailing zones, “adaptive traffic signals,” and changes to speed limits will all also require legislative changes, as will Sidewalk’s “outdoor comfort system” of movable canopies to protect pedestrians from rain or snow. The Building Code may need changes to allow 30-storey timber buildings, and to allow for smaller units that currently called for under the city’s affordable rental guidelines. Sidewalk’s plans for a new power grid will require Ontario Energy Board changes. ​

