 Skip to main content

Report on Business Sidewalk Labs to weigh input from millennial panel on Toronto smart-city project

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Sidewalk Labs to weigh input from millennial panel on Toronto smart-city project

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Sidewalks Labs says it is keen on reviewing and perhaps even implementing recommendations made by a panel of millennials for the Alphabet Inc.-backed company’s proposed high-tech community in Toronto.

Recommendations from the panel touch on the project’s data and privacy measures, housing strategy, transit policies and design techniques.

When it comes to data, the panel wants Sidewalk Labs to address meaningful consent to data collection in public spaces, maintain an open data portal to encourage innovation for the public good and establish an independent data trust to manage all data collected.

Story continues below advertisement

On the real estate front, the panel is suggesting Sidewalk Labs provide affordable housing in perpetuity, set ambitious low– and mid-range housing targets and establish an affordable housing fund to champion, finance and operate its developments.

The panelists are also asking for public art to be infused into the project, outdoor spaces to be built with maximum usage for rain and snow and the city’s transit network to be expanded in a way that ensures it, cycling and walking are more convenient than driving.

Sidewalk Labs’s project has been dogged by controversy for months, with critics complaining about poor data policies and a lack of transparency about what Sidewalk Labs is planning for the space.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019