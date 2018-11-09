Sidewalk Labs to weigh input from millennial panel on Toronto smart-city project

Sidewalks Labs says it is keen on reviewing and perhaps even implementing recommendations made by a panel of millennials for the Alphabet Inc.-backed company’s proposed high-tech community in Toronto.
Recommendations from the panel touch on the project’s data and privacy measures, housing strategy, transit policies and design techniques.
When it comes to data, the panel wants Sidewalk Labs to address meaningful consent to data collection in public spaces, maintain an open data portal to encourage innovation for the public good and establish an independent data trust to manage all data collected.
On the real estate front, the panel is suggesting Sidewalk Labs provide affordable housing in perpetuity, set ambitious low– and mid-range housing targets and establish an affordable housing fund to champion, finance and operate its developments.
The panelists are also asking for public art to be infused into the project, outdoor spaces to be built with maximum usage for rain and snow and the city’s transit network to be expanded in a way that ensures it, cycling and walking are more convenient than driving.
Sidewalk Labs’s project has been dogged by controversy for months, with critics complaining about poor data policies and a lack of transparency about what Sidewalk Labs is planning for the space.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.