Report on Business

Register
Sidewalk Labs Toronto office up for lease after layoffs, abandoning smart city

The Canadian Press
The Port Lands area from Cherry St., what would have been the home of Sidewalk Labs in Toronto on June 25, 2019.

Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press

Sidewalk Labs’ Toronto office space is available for lease months after the company walked away from building a tech-savvy neighbourhood in the city.

An online property listing shows both floors of the Lakeshore Boulevard East building the Manhattan-based Google affiliate occupied are available for $35 per square foot per year for a total of about $155,000 annually.

The first floor covers about 13,128 square feet (1,220 square metres) and the second covers 4,056 square feet (377 square metres), but the listing says both can be leased together.

The listing comes just over a month after Sidewalk told The Canadian Press it had laid off about 20 workers, including several in Canada, but stressed that it was not abandoning the country and would still keep staff there.

A spokesman for Sidewalk now says the company is still committed to maintaining a presence in Toronto, but did not say where staff in the city will work from.

The Sidewalk building served as a spot for the company to show off its prototypes of heated, illuminated sidewalks and raincoats for buildings that it hoped to use in its smart city project, which it cancelled in May.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

