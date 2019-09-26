Sidewalk Labs’ Toronto projects lacks independent oversight, insufficient public role, privacy watchdog says

Google-affiliate Sidewalk Labs’ plans for managing the personal data that could be collected in its proposed “smart city” on Toronto’s waterfront lack independent public oversight and have left the municipal government with an insufficient role, Ontario’s privacy watchdog says.

Ontario Information and Privacy Commissioner Brian Beamish released a 10-page letter addressed to the chairman of Waterfront Toronto on Thursday that outlines a list of concerns about the Sidewalk Labs proposal to set up a independent “urban data trust,” urges a larger role for the city and calls for provincial and federal governments to update Canada’s out-of-date privacy and data laws.

“The digital governance proposals set out in the [Sidewalk proposal] raise several concerns, including: a lack of independent public oversight, a cumbersome mandate that overlaps with that of my office and the federal Privacy Commissioner, and an insufficient role for the City given its experience delivering municipal services in the public interest,” the letter reads.

Mr. Beamish says the city must be given a clearer role in defining what proposed smart city innovations are in the public interest. And he deems the company’s proposed standalone urban data trust, meant to govern how collected data could be used, as “problematic,” as its powers appear to overlap with existing privacy watchdogs and would be, at first, not subject to Ontario privacy laws.

He also warns that the new entities Sidewalk proposes to establish to run its futuristic smart city — including a “Waterfront Transportation Management Association” that could take over many city-government functions — must be made subject to the Ontario’s Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

In a brief interview, Stephen Diamond, the chairman of Waterfront Toronto — the tripartite government agency overseeing the project — said his agency was working on addressing the concerns as it negotiates with Sidewalk Labs on the final shape of the proposal.

“It’s a well-written and reasoned letter,” Mr. Diamond said. “The letter does recognize that the innovation economy is something that’s important and recognizes that privacy doesn’t have to be a bar to moving forward or to the adoption of new technologies. ... Privacy and data are important issues but they are societal issues and they have to be dealt with whether the Sidewalk deal proceeds or not.”

Sidewalk Labs spokeswoman Keerthana Rang said the company welcomed the feedback, and would comply with all existing and any future privacy policies enacted by governments.

“We support the robust and healthy discussion regarding privacy, data ownership, and governance that has generated from our proposal,” Ms. Rang said in an e-mail. “We believe Toronto, Ontario and Canada will become global leaders in inclusive, innovative, smart city government because of the long-standing values that inform Canada’s work in this area and the work taking place at all levels of government on digital policy."

Waterfront Toronto and Sidewalk Labs officials are engaged in talks over a series of issues Mr. Diamond has raised about the proposal, working towards an Oct. 31 deadline that could see the project fall apart if the two sides cannot agree. Among the issues on the table are the many privacy and data issues raised by the project, as well as Sidewalk Labs’ designs on a much larger area of Toronto’s waterfront than first contemplated and its demand for a funding guarantee for a waterfront light-rail line.

Since Google sister company Sidewalk Labs was first revealed two years ago as Waterfront Toronto’s winning candidate to design and develop a 12-acre site on the shore of Lake Ontario, the project has faced broad criticisms from technologists, activists, politicians, and even former supporters. More than a half-dozen senior leaders and advisers have resigned or been fired from either Sidewalk or Waterfront in connection with the project, including Ann Cavoukian, the former Ontario privacy commissioner whose framework for embedding privacy guarantees into technology is considered a global standard.

Privacy and data usage have long been one of the biggest concerns for critics of the proposed sensor-filled community in Toronto; last year, former Research in Motion co-CEO Jim Balsillie called the project a “a colonizing experiment in surveillance capitalism” in which Canadians’ data would primarily benefit Alphabet Inc. companies. When Ms. Cavoukian resigned from her paid advisory role with Sidewalk last October, she warned of the surveillance possibilities it could bring to Toronto, since the Alphabet Inc. company could no longer guarantee the community would follow her privacy framework after proposing that data gathered there would be held in an independent trust.

While critics have pushed both Sidewalk and Waterfront Toronto for more details as to how Torontonians’ privacy would be protected, many specific details still have not emerged, in large part because the scope of the project, the technologies deployed within it, and the extent of third-party involvement have yet to be confirmed. In June, Sidewalk expanded its proposal to request the right to help plan and deploy technologies on a site 16 times the size of its original “Quayside” plot across the downtown eastern waterfront.

Even after reading that $1.3-billion, 1,524-page proposal, Waterfront Toronto’s own panel of digital-strategy experts called it “frustratingly abstract” earlier this month, flagging concerns about compliance with Canadian privacy laws and asking for clarity about plans in case of a data break or other privacy violations. Its proposed plans to protect personal data, which includes plans to “de-identify” data, “are either insufficient or insufficiently elaborated,” the panelists wrote. ​

